Fruits Native To India That You Must Try; Read Full List

Fruits play a vital role in the diet. They are a rich source of fibre, vitamin C and water. India is widely popular for its range of food products. In fact, India is among the largest fruit producers in the world. There are a large variety of fruits grown in India. These are grown in different geographical zones in India. Let’s take a brief look at the fruits that are native to India which are grown among the different regions.

Also read: Williams' Shootout Goal Lifts Hurricanes Past Canucks, 4-3

Jackfruit

The jackfruit is a species of tree in the fig, mulberry, and breadfruit family. Its native range is unknown but most sources place its centre of origin in the region between the Western Ghats of southern India and the rainforests of Borneo. It is low in calories, naturally fat-free and sodium-free. It is rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin C.

Also read: UCLA Beats Utah 73-57 To Complete Pac-12 Weekend Sweep

Targola

It is a type of palm fruit that grows in clusters. Targola has a stiff brown exterior and a jelly-like interior. It is a great cooling treat in the hot summer season. It is grown in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala.

Star fruit (Carambola)

This fruit has a waxy skin, making it a great preserve. The unripe ones are green in colour and sour to taste. The ripened ones have a yellow colour, with slightly brown ribs, and are sweet. The fruit is grown throughout India, especially in the Southern region. Carambola is rich in antioxidants, potassium, and Vitamin C. It is low in sugar, sodium and acid.

Buddha’s hand (Finger Citron)

This exotic fruit is aromatic and has a mild and zesty flavour. Some scholars believe that India’s migrating Buddhist monks carried the fruit with them to China in 400 AD. It is grown in Northeastern India. Unlike other citrus fruits, Buddha’s Hand fruit contains no pulp or juice. The fruit can be eaten as a zest or flavouring in desserts, savoury dishes and alcoholic beverages such as vodka.

Phalsa (Sherbet Berries)

Phalsa fruit is a blend of sweet and sour flavours. This fruit has effective cooling properties. When ripe, it can be eaten with a sprinkling of salt and black pepper as well. The fruit is also used in making syrups and squashes. It is grown throughout India. The fruit is rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and vitamin C. The bark of the phalsa plant is used for treating diarrhoea, pain, rheumatism, and arthritis.