Green Tea Shots With Peach Schnapps & Irish Whiskey Is The Right Drink For You This Summer

Are you the one in your group who likes to end a relaxing outing with a refreshing drink? For quick pre-drinks or to finish the evening on a refreshing note, the green tea shot takes just a few minutes to make. Go ahead and make this cocktail drink at your home in just a few minutes. This awesome whiskey shooter truly represents an excellent balance of sweet and sours that is quite refreshing that will make you feel chill in this hot summer. If you want to know how to make green tea shot, it is surprisingly very simple in comparison to the other mixology creations of recent years.

Also Read: Green Tea: A List Of Different Varieties

Green Tea Shot

A green tea shot is a shot-sized cocktail which can go down in a sip or you can also enjoy it in 4-5 sips. It is usually made from the Jameson Irish whiskey. The shot does not contain the actual brewed green tea. It's named as such because of the green hues and not because of its ingredients. Yet the mixture tastes like Zen tea. The smoothness clearly depends on how much the alcohol goes into the fusion.

Also Read: Coffee: Make Your Own Coffee Cocktails With These Easy Recipes

Ingredients that make this shot mesmerizing:

15 ml or ½ ounce of Jameson Irish whiskey

15 ml or ½ ounce of Sour Mix

15 ml or ½ ounce of Peach Schnapps

2-4 ice cubes

5-10 ml of sprite or lemonade (whichever you prefer)

A little bit about the taste of the ingredients:

Peach Schnapps has a hard taste and strong smell. It will be delightful to have this drink only if you mix it with some juices to tame it. Jameson is comparatively light in taste and has a light gold colour. The vanilla and the honey hold a sweet fragrance. These two mixtures will bring up the new iconic pleasant drink when mixed with sprite or lemonade to add the fresh vibe.

Also Read: Cocktails: Five Best Types To Have Along With A Piece Of Lemon

Method to Make a Great Shot with Green Tea | The Secret Recipe:

Add the ice cubes in the shaker.

Fill the shaker with Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps and sweet & sour mixed in equal quantities to the shaker.

Shake it until all the ingredients mix well and the drink gets cooler.

Pour the mixture with the Stainer in the shot glass.

Add the lemonade after the cocktail is poured in the glass.

Drink respectively.

Also Read: Boo-zy Cocktails With A Quirky Twist To Spice Up Your Halloween

promo image: Shutterstock