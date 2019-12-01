Gujarati Cuisine: These Savoury Snacks Are Worth Trying

If you have ever visited Gujarat, you would have noticed that it is difficult to ignore delicious food such as Dhokla, Khandavi, Thepla, Undhiyu, Sev Tameta Nu Shaak, and Daal-Dhokali among others. Gujarat is known for its variety of mouth-watering food dishes and snacks. Here is the list of some delicious Gujarati snacks that can be a treat for your tastebuds. Read on.

Khakhra

It is a very obvious one that has to be on the list. If you ever visit your Gujarati friend and ask for khakhra, it is very rare that they will say they don't have it in their kitchen. These crispy thin crackers come in different flavours as methi, bajri, pudina, ajwain among others. You can have them with chai or for your mid-night food cravings.

Methi Muthia

One of the many popular Gujarati snacks, methi muthias are made using methi seeds, wholewheat flour and chickpea flour. If you are health conscious you can have steamed muthias or else it's generally deep-fried. It goes best with dhaniya-pudina chutney or tomato ketchup.

Gathiya

Gathiya's are one of the go-to snacks in Gujarat for tea-time. These deep-fried could be made spicy, or plain savoury. You can preserve them for a long time in an air-tight container. It's popularly paired with Rajkot ki meethi chutney and some fried chillies.

Khichiya Papad

Commonly found across the food stalls during Navratri, it is a dough made from rice flour, which is added to boiling water along with green chillies, cumin seeds, and sesame seeds, then cooked and seasoned with groundnut oil. The groundnut oil seasoning gives a gourmet touch to this simple, wholesome dish. Its soft and gooey taste makes it a great evening snack during winters.

Patra

Patra is usually prepared during the winter season. This snack is prepared from arbi ke patte, which are colocasia leaves. You can either deep-fry or steam them. The stuffing includes gram flour, ginger-chilly paste, asafoetida, jaggery, and tamarind water among the other ingredients. It is generally garnished with finely chopped coriander and grated coconut.