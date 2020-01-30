Gujarati Khichu Recipe You Must Try At Home; Learn How To Cook This Dish

Made with rice flour, Khichu is a healthy and tasty Gujarati delicacy. The remarabkle thing about this food item is that it can be served hot and fresh at all times, let it be for breakfast or dinner. Although people prefer to eat it for breakfast, in Gujarat, it is served as street food. This dish is simple and easy to make and it is tasty and healthy as well.

For street food, this item is quite healthy as opposed to the street food stereotype. Normally, street foods are deep-fried, which is unhealthy. But Khichu is a healthy snack or dish made with rice flour known as khichu. Although this dish might not be very popular among non-Gujaratis, it is still considered to be very delicious by foodies. Moreover, it can be easily digested as it is made by steaming and just with rice flour. You can top it with dry fruits just before serving. Let’s take a look at how to prepare it. Read about the Gujarati Khichu recipe:

Ingredients:

2½ cups of water

1 finely chopped chilli

1 tsp cumin

¼ tsp carom seeds

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup of rice flour

And peanut oil for serving

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Instructions:

In a large cooking bowl, take a 2½ cup water. Then add 1 chilli, 1 tsp cumin, ¼ tsp ajwain, ¼ tsp baking soda and 1 tsp salt, like it is done traditionally. Mix them well and heat the water and let it boil for 3 minutes. Then, add 1 cup of rice flour and stir well. Remember that you have to stir until the rice flour absorbs all the water. When you see the fluffiness, mix it firmly. Cover and simmer for 6 minutes or till the rice flour is cooked completely. Enjoy your khichu, add peanut oil and add spices of your choice, with dry fruits.

