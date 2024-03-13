Advertisement

The culinary world is no stranger to innovative and sometimes unconventional fusions, but the latest creation to cause a stir among netizens, foodies alike is the Gulab Jamun Pizza.



This dish tries to infuse the beloved savoury dessert gulab jamun on everyone's favourite fast food pick pizza. The use of this sticky, delicious treat Gulab Jamun on a cheesy, classic pizza variant has sparked a mix of curiosity and skepticism on social media.



A video that has recently gone viral showcases the making of this unusual pizza, beginning with the pizza dough, which is then topped with what appears to be the syrup from gulab jamuns, instead of the traditional pizza sauce. The creator then breaks the gulab jamuns, made using fried dough balls which are later poured in sugar syrup, into pieces, scattering them over the dough, followed by a generous layer of cheese. After baking, the Italian dish pizza, which is prepped using flat base of wheat, topped with cheese, herbs and veggies, is garnished with halves of the sweet treat, presenting a meal that's looks visually intriguing as it is unconventional.

Food innovation meets criticism

Shared by Instagram user @realfoodler, the video has garnered over 2,20,000 views, igniting a fiery debate in the comments section. Social media users have not shied away from voicing their opinions, ranging from sarcastic suggestions to outright criticism. Comments such as "Next time replace cheese with rabdi," "Italians are crying in the corner," and "This is where we should draw a line between two dishes" reflect the polarised views on the latest of culinary experiments.

The fusion of gulab jamun and pizza also signals a fast-paced growth in blending traditional and international cuisines to create something a completely new dish. While such innovations can sometimes lead to delicious discoveries, they also risk crossing the fine line between inventive and outlandish.



