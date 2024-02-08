English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Hanumangarhi laddu from Ayodhya gets GI tag - what are other Indian foods in the list?

Several food items from India have been granted the prestigious GI tag, including the recently added Hanumangarhi laddus from Ayodhya.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of Hanumangarhi laddu
Representative image of Hanumangarhi laddu | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the much-awaited consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the famous laddus from Hanuman Garhi have gotten the coveted GI tag. This tag granted to the besan laddus has brought joy to all the citizens of Ayodhya, who are deeply connected to the temple. Previously, the Tirupati laddus were also given the tag. So, what is the GI tag and which other Indian foods have it? Let's find out.

What is the GI tag?

The Geographical Indication tag is a recognition that gives a distinct identity to products originating from a specific geographical location. This tag is a testament to the unique qualities, characteristics, and reputation of the product attributed to its geographical origin. In essence, it serves as a form of intellectual property protection, preventing unauthorized use of the product's name or misleading claims about its origin.

Tirupati laddu have the GI tag | Image: Pixabay

Indian foods with GI tag

Several foods from India have been granted the prestigious GI tag, emphasising their link to a particular region and the traditional methods used in their production. Here are some notable examples.

Darjeeling tea- Renowned for its distinct aroma and flavour, Darjeeling tea from the picturesque hills of Darjeeling in India was the first from the country to get the GI tag. The unique climate and altitude contribute to the tea's exquisite taste, making it a sought-after beverage globally.

Advertisement
Darjeeling tea | Image: Unsplash

Basmati rice - Basmati rice, known for its long grains and aromatic fragrance, has earned the GI tag for regions in specific states of India, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Jammu & Kashmir. The tag underscores the unique agro-climatic conditions crucial for the rice's exceptional quality.

Alphonso mango - Renowned as the king of mangoes, Alphonso mangoes from the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra have secured the GI tag. The region's specific climate and soil contribute to the distinctive taste, aroma, and texture of these premium mangoes.

Advertisement
Alphonso mango from Ratnagiri | Image: Unsplash

Mizo and khola chilli - Hailing from the states of Mizoram and Goa respectively, these chillies are spicy with hints of pungent flavour. While mizo chilli is known for being small in size and heavily pungent, khola chilli gives a vibrant red colour to your food.

Red ant chutney - This unique chutney made in the state of Odisha also has a GI tag. Popular in the Mayurbhanj district, the one of its kind chutney is called kai chutney in the local language. It is said to be very healthy and nutritious.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement