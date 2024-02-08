Advertisement

Ahead of the much-awaited consecration of the Ram Mandir at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the famous laddus from Hanuman Garhi have gotten the coveted GI tag. This tag granted to the besan laddus has brought joy to all the citizens of Ayodhya, who are deeply connected to the temple. Previously, the Tirupati laddus were also given the tag. So, what is the GI tag and which other Indian foods have it? Let's find out.

What is the GI tag?

The Geographical Indication tag is a recognition that gives a distinct identity to products originating from a specific geographical location. This tag is a testament to the unique qualities, characteristics, and reputation of the product attributed to its geographical origin. In essence, it serves as a form of intellectual property protection, preventing unauthorized use of the product's name or misleading claims about its origin.

Indian foods with GI tag

Several foods from India have been granted the prestigious GI tag, emphasising their link to a particular region and the traditional methods used in their production. Here are some notable examples.

Darjeeling tea- Renowned for its distinct aroma and flavour, Darjeeling tea from the picturesque hills of Darjeeling in India was the first from the country to get the GI tag. The unique climate and altitude contribute to the tea's exquisite taste, making it a sought-after beverage globally.

Basmati rice - Basmati rice, known for its long grains and aromatic fragrance, has earned the GI tag for regions in specific states of India, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Jammu & Kashmir. The tag underscores the unique agro-climatic conditions crucial for the rice's exceptional quality.

Alphonso mango - Renowned as the king of mangoes, Alphonso mangoes from the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra have secured the GI tag. The region's specific climate and soil contribute to the distinctive taste, aroma, and texture of these premium mangoes.

Mizo and khola chilli - Hailing from the states of Mizoram and Goa respectively, these chillies are spicy with hints of pungent flavour. While mizo chilli is known for being small in size and heavily pungent, khola chilli gives a vibrant red colour to your food.

Red ant chutney - This unique chutney made in the state of Odisha also has a GI tag. Popular in the Mayurbhanj district, the one of its kind chutney is called kai chutney in the local language. It is said to be very healthy and nutritious.