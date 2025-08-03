Have Biryani With Your 'Saiyaara' At This Stall In Lucknow, Named After Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday Starrer

Saiyaara craze seems to be far from over. Released in cinemas across the country on July 18, the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer became an overnight sensation. Not just on the big screens, the film has dominated all conversation on social media as well. In a first, the movie seems to have taken over food stalls as well!

It is rightly said that a true businessperson can sell just about anything, and a Lucknow Biryani stall owner has just proved this again. Riding on the wave of the nation's sentiments about the latest offering from Bollywood, a street vendor has named his stall after Saiyaara. As per the video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, the stall is located in Lucknow’s Dandaiya market and is offering Veg Biryani. Not just the title, social media users were fascinated by the usage of the same title that features in the font of the film's name. The video has sparked varied reactions on social media.

A user took to the comment section to write, “Ye biryani wala pakka Aashiq hai”. Another fan of the film wrote, “Im also a Saiyaara paglu". Another lauded the seller's business acumen and wrote, “Saiyaaraa became a Brand”.

Why is Lucknow's biryani famous?

A representative photo of Lucknowi Biryani | Image: Freepilk