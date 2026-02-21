Have You Ever Tried White Strawberries? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About This Rare Fruit

Have you ever heard of white strawberries or saw one? Over the past few years, these cream-coloured fruits have started appearing more often in shops during this season. Some shoppers find them fascinating, while others feel unsure about this unusual twist on the classic red berry. If you have spotted or picked up a white strawberry and want to learn more, here is what you need to know.

File photo from X

What is the difference between red and white strawberries?

According to reports, regular strawberry plants first produce flowers, which then develop into small green berries. As the fruit grows, it turns white and later deepens to red when it becomes fully ripe and ready for picking. Strawberries turn red because they produce a ripening protein that changes their colour from white to red. White strawberries either lack this protein or contain it in very small amounts.

White strawberries are often called "pineberries." Growers cultivate dozens of white strawberry varieties, along with several hybrids. Farmers have grown these fruits for many years across Asia, South America, and other regions.

Strawberries grow on perennial plants and thrive in places that receive plenty of sunlight. Farmers have developed white strawberries by crossbreeding different strawberry species. The pineberry remains the most well-known variety of white strawberry. In Japan, people refer to white strawberries as ‘white jewels’, and the country ranks among the largest producers and consumers of this fruit.

