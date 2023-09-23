Health Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea: Lowers BP And Cholesterol, Promotes Weight Loss

Hibiscus tea, with its vibrant crimson hue and refreshing tartness, has been gaining popularity not just for its taste but also for its potential health benefits. This exotic brew, made from the dried petals of the hibiscus plant, has been a traditional beverage in many cultures for centuries. Let's delve into the power of hibiscus and explore some of its remarkable health benefits.

2 things you need to know

Hibiscus tea offers potent antioxidants that are beneficial for overall health.

It may help lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation.

Health benefits of hibiscus tea

What exactly makes hibiscus remarkable? Cleveland Clinic reports delve into its various health advantages.

Protects with antioxidants

Hibiscus tea is a rich source of antioxidants like beta-carotene, Vitamin C and anthocyanin. Antioxidants play a crucial role in neutralising harmful molecules called free radicals in the body. By doing so, they help prevent diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

(Hibiscus tea is a rich source of antioxidants | Image: Shutterstock)

Fights inflammation

Studies suggest that hibiscus has anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is a common factor in various illnesses, including cancer, asthma, Alzheimer’s disease and heart disease. Although more research is needed, hibiscus may offer valuable anti-inflammatory effects.

Lowers blood pressure

High blood pressure is a prevalent health issue that can lead to serious conditions like heart attacks and strokes. Clinical trials have demonstrated that drinking hibiscus tea can lead to a modest reduction in blood pressure. However, it's essential to note that it should not replace prescribed medications for those diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Lowers cholesterol

High cholesterol level is the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. While some studies suggest that hibiscus may help maintain healthy cholesterol levels, more research is required for a definitive conclusion.

Promotes weight loss

Some studies have shown that hibiscus extract may aid in weight loss, potentially helping in combating obesity. However, it's unclear whether hibiscus tea produces the same effects as the concentrated extract used in these studies.

Fights bacteria

Laboratory studies indicate that hibiscus extract possesses antibacterial properties. Researchers are currently investigating its effectiveness in humans.

Supports liver health

Hibiscus has been shown to protect the liver from various toxins, thanks to its potent antioxidant activity. It has even exhibited anti-cancer properties in laboratory tests involving liver cells.

Is hibiscus safe?

The FDA considers hibiscus safe when consumed in food. However, allergic reactions are possible, and very high doses may lead to liver damage. It's advisable to consult a healthcare provider before incorporating hibiscus into your diet, especially if you are taking medications that may interact with it. In moderation, hibiscus tea can be a delicious and potentially beneficial addition to a healthy lifestyle.