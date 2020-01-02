Include These Nutritious Foods In Your Diet To Fight Hemorrhoids

Haemorrhoids, which are also known as piles, can be painful, itchy and annoying. A severe symptom of haemorrhoids is bleeding, which if left untreated, can lead to serious health issues. A doctor’s treatment can better the condition and also treat the symptoms in time. It is highly advisable by medical experts that during haemorrhoids it is good to eat more and more fibre and to stay hydrated. Here is a list of some more specific foods that you can have if you suffer from haemorrhoids than can help alleviate the condition:

Check out these food items that can help you during Haemorrhoids

Legumes

Legumes are edible plant seeds belonging to the Fabaceae family. They help in curbing constipation very well. Legumes include beans, peas, lentils, soya beans, chickpeas, and peanuts. Reportedly, legumes are highly rich in fibre, especially the good insoluble type.

Whole grains

Whole grains are nutritious powerhouses and fully loaded with beneficial components like fibre, especially insoluble fibre. It reduces pain during piles by regularising your digestion properly. Whole grains that are preferred during haemorrhoids are barley, corn, quinoa, brown rice, whole rye, and oats.

Specific vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, arugula, radishes, turnips, and cabbage are highly preferred due to its high insoluble fibre content. Also, root vegetables like sweet potatoes, turnips, beets, rutabagas, carrots, and potatoes are filled with gut-healthy fibre and good for health during haemorrhoids. Cucumbers are also good to eat during piles and a way to bring fibre and water into your digestive tract.

Fruits

Pears, apples, raspberries, bananas, and melons are the fruits that boast an impressive amount of fibre and a powerhouse of nutritious elements. The nutrients in these fruits help your digestion problems and also make it easier to go to the washroom without straining. Hence, adopting these fruits in your diet might be a great combination to treat your haemorrhoids.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

