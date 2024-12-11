How To Make Charnamrit? India's Top 10 Googled Recipe In 2024

Charnamrit, also known as Panchamrit is a Hindu prasad drink made with five ingredients or panch. Panchamrit is considered holy and distributed often after a puja ritual.

Panchamrit is especially prepared on significant Hindu festivals such as Janmashtami and offered to Lord Krishna.

While many savour this holy drink as part of a tradition, it is packed with healthy components that can boost immunity, improve brain function, and skin health, and even promote a healthy pregnancy.

Panchamrit Recipe

(Panchamrit Recipe. Image: funfoodfrolic.com)

Ingredients

½ Cup unpasteurized cow milk

2 tablespoon curd (dahi)

2 teaspoons Organic honey

1 teaspoon ghee

1 teaspoon Ganga Jal

4 - 5 Tulsi leaves

Ingredients For Garnish

1 tablespoon chopped foxnut

1 tablespoon diced ripe banana

1 teaspoon sliced almonds

1 teaspoon sliced unsalted pistachio

½ teaspoon Chironji (Charoli)

Instructions

Take a clean silver, bronze or steel bowl.

Add cow milk, curd, ghee, honey, Tusli leaves, and Ganga Jal. Mix with a clean spoon.

Now for garnishing add finely sliced nuts, Chironji, banana, or rose petals.

Mix one last time. Panchamrit is ready! Refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving.

Notes

Traditionally Panchamrit is prepared in a silver or bronze vessel. You can use a clean stainless steel or mud vessel also.

Do not combine ghee, and honey in equal amounts. It is harmful to health.

Do not taste Panchamrit while making or before serving as prasad.