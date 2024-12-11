Published 20:19 IST, December 11th 2024
How To Make Charnamrit? India's Top 10 Googled Recipe In 2024
Panchamrit is especially prepared on significant Hindu festivals such as Janmashtami and offered to Lord Krishna.
Charnamrit Recipe | Image: funfoodfrolic.com
Charnamrit, also known as Panchamrit is a Hindu prasad drink made with five ingredients or panch. Panchamrit is considered holy and distributed often after a puja ritual.
While many savour this holy drink as part of a tradition, it is packed with healthy components that can boost immunity, improve brain function, and skin health, and even promote a healthy pregnancy.
Panchamrit Recipe
Ingredients
- ½ Cup unpasteurized cow milk
- 2 tablespoon curd (dahi)
- 2 teaspoons Organic honey
- 1 teaspoon ghee
- 1 teaspoon Ganga Jal
- 4 - 5 Tulsi leaves
Ingredients For Garnish
- 1 tablespoon chopped foxnut
- 1 tablespoon diced ripe banana
- 1 teaspoon sliced almonds
- 1 teaspoon sliced unsalted pistachio
- ½ teaspoon Chironji (Charoli)
Instructions
- Take a clean silver, bronze or steel bowl.
- Add cow milk, curd, ghee, honey, Tusli leaves, and Ganga Jal. Mix with a clean spoon.
- Now for garnishing add finely sliced nuts, Chironji, banana, or rose petals.
- Mix one last time. Panchamrit is ready! Refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving.
Notes
- Traditionally Panchamrit is prepared in a silver or bronze vessel. You can use a clean stainless steel or mud vessel also.
- Do not combine ghee, and honey in equal amounts. It is harmful to health.
- Do not taste Panchamrit while making or before serving as prasad.
(Recipe credit: funfoodfrolic.com)
