How To Make South India's Famous Amla Rasam At Home, Recipe Guide
Serve up Amla Rasam with a bowl of rice, or roti, or slurp it simply as a soup for a hearty meal experience.
Amla Rasam | Image: ThePinxKitchenette/Instagram
A popular dish in the southern region of India, Amla Rasam, is a mildly spiced broth that is prepared with gooseberry as its main ingredient. The best time to eat Amla Rasam is during the winter, as they are rich in Vitamin C and can ward off any seasonal flu.
Serve up with a bowl of rice, or roti, or slurp simply as a soup for a hearty meal experience. Check the recipe guide to make a bowl of Amla Rasam.
Ingredients
- 4 Nellikai | Gooseberry
- 2 Tomato
- 1/2 tbsp Toor dal
- 1/2 tbsp Coriander seeds
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ½ tsp turmeric powder.
- Curry leaves few
- 1 green chili
- Ginger a small piece
- Coriander leaves few
- 3 cups Water
- 2 tsp ghee
- 1/2 tsp Mustard seeds
- Salt as needed
- Asafoetida 2 pinches
Video for reference
Instructions
- In a pan add 1 tsp ghee
- Add the toor dal, coriander seeds, pepper, cumin seeds, a small piece of ginger, 1 green chili, and curry leaves to this.
- Saute till the dal turns golden brown. Saute on low flame, without burning the ingredients.
- Once they turn golden, add roughly chopped gooseberry, roughly chopped tomatoes, and salt.
- Saute in low flame for 5 minutes.
- Allow this to cool completely and grind into a fine paste.
- Add the paste to the pan.
- Add 3 cups of water to this.
- Now add the turmeric powder, asafoetida, and salt.
- Mix well and wait for the rasam to froth up. Keep the flame in medium-low flame.
- Do not boil this. Switch off the flame.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and finely chopped tomato(optional)
- Temper ½ tsp mustard seeds in 1 tsp ghee.
- Add this to the rasam.
- Serve hot with plain rice or you can have this soup too.
(Recipe credit: jeyashriskitchen.com)
