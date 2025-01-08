sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:03 IST, January 8th 2025

How To Make South India's Famous Amla Rasam At Home, Recipe Guide

Serve up Amla Rasam with a bowl of rice, or roti, or slurp it simply as a soup for a hearty meal experience.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Amla Rasam
Amla Rasam | Image: ThePinxKitchenette/Instagram

A popular dish in the southern region of India, Amla Rasam, is a mildly spiced broth that is prepared with gooseberry as its main ingredient. The best time to eat Amla Rasam is during the winter, as they are rich in Vitamin C and can ward off any seasonal flu.

Serve up with a bowl of rice, or roti, or slurp simply as a soup for a hearty meal experience. Check the recipe guide to make a bowl of Amla Rasam.

Ingredients

  • 4 Nellikai | Gooseberry
  • 2 Tomato
  • 1/2 tbsp Toor dal
  • 1/2 tbsp Coriander seeds
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder.
  • Curry leaves few
  • 1 green chili
  • Ginger a small piece
  • Coriander leaves few
  • 3 cups Water
  • 2 tsp ghee
  • 1/2 tsp Mustard seeds
  • Salt as needed
  • Asafoetida 2 pinches

Video for reference

Instructions

  • In a pan add 1 tsp ghee
  • Add the toor dal, coriander seeds, pepper, cumin seeds, a small piece of ginger, 1 green chili, and curry leaves to this.
  • Saute till the dal turns golden brown. Saute on low flame, without burning the ingredients.
  • Once they turn golden, add roughly chopped gooseberry, roughly chopped tomatoes, and salt.
  • Saute in low flame for 5 minutes.
  • Allow this to cool completely and grind into a fine paste.
  • Add the paste to the pan.
  • Add 3 cups of water to this.
  • Now add the turmeric powder, asafoetida, and salt.
  • Mix well and wait for the rasam to froth up. Keep the flame in medium-low flame.
  • Do not boil this. Switch off the flame.
  • Garnish with coriander leaves and finely chopped tomato(optional)
  • Temper ½ tsp mustard seeds in 1 tsp ghee.
  • Add this to the rasam.
  • Serve hot with plain rice or you can have this soup too.

(Recipe credit: jeyashriskitchen.com)

