Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 23 July 2025 at 15:04 IST

How to Make Suji Pakoda At Home: Step-By-Step Guide

This monsoon, satisfy your cravings for crispy pakodas with these quick and easy suji pakodas! Discover the perfect recipe to whip up this delightful snack at home.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Rava Pakoda Recipe
Rava Pakoda Recipe | Image: Pinterest

In India, the monsoon season means a craving for delicious pakodas with a hot cup of tea. The warmth and crispness of this snack provides a sense of comfort and happiness.

This easy-to-make snackis is a tasty twist on classic pakoras and goes perfectly with a hot cup of tea or coffee.

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (rava), ¼ cup curd, 2 tbsp finely chopped onion, ½ tsp ginger paste, 1 tsp chopped green chilies, 2 tbsp chopped coordinator leaves, 8-10 chopped curry leaves, 1 pinch asafoetida (hing), ¼ tsp baking soda, oil for frying, salt for the taste.

Here’s how to make suji pakoda step-by-step:

Step 1: Start by placing the semolina in a mixing bowl. Add curd and mix well. Then add ginger paste, green chillies, chopped coriander, curry leaves and onion. Add cumin seeds, a pinch of assafoetida, and salt to taste. Now, slowly add water to form a smooth batter.

Step 2: Let the batter rest for at least 10 minutes so that it thickens appropriately. Add baking soda and mix gently. Heat oil in a pan over medium flame.

Step 3: Once the oil is hot, take a small portion of the batter and drop them carefully into the oil. Fry the pakodas, until they turn into golden colour.

Step 4: Once done, remove the pakoras onto a plate and repeat the process with the remaining batter.

Step 5: Now serve the hot and crispy semolina pakodas either with tomato sauce or green chutney.

READ MORE: Top 5 Unique Pistachio Desserts That Are Oh-So Delicious and Healthy

Whether it's a rainy evening or just a pleasant morning you can enjoy these delicious semolina pakodas with tea or coffee. 

Published 23 July 2025 at 15:04 IST