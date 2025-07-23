How to Make Suji Pakoda At Home: Step-By-Step Guide

In India, the monsoon season means a craving for delicious pakodas with a hot cup of tea. The warmth and crispness of this snack provides a sense of comfort and happiness.

This easy-to-make snackis is a tasty twist on classic pakoras and goes perfectly with a hot cup of tea or coffee.

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (rava), ¼ cup curd, 2 tbsp finely chopped onion, ½ tsp ginger paste, 1 tsp chopped green chilies, 2 tbsp chopped coordinator leaves, 8-10 chopped curry leaves, 1 pinch asafoetida (hing), ¼ tsp baking soda, oil for frying, salt for the taste.

Here’s how to make suji pakoda step-by-step:

Step 1: Start by placing the semolina in a mixing bowl. Add curd and mix well. Then add ginger paste, green chillies, chopped coriander, curry leaves and onion. Add cumin seeds, a pinch of assafoetida, and salt to taste. Now, slowly add water to form a smooth batter.

Step 2: Let the batter rest for at least 10 minutes so that it thickens appropriately. Add baking soda and mix gently. Heat oil in a pan over medium flame.

Step 3: Once the oil is hot, take a small portion of the batter and drop them carefully into the oil. Fry the pakodas, until they turn into golden colour.

Step 4: Once done, remove the pakoras onto a plate and repeat the process with the remaining batter.

Step 5: Now serve the hot and crispy semolina pakodas either with tomato sauce or green chutney.