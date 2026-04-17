How To Spot Chemically Grown Mangoes?

Summer marks the official mango season. However, recent reports about chemically ripened mangoes have raised serious concerns about food safety and health. Authorities in cities such as Hyderabad have seized large quantities of mangoes treated with artificial ripening agents, which shows why consumers need to stay alert. Here’s how to identify them.

Unnaturally Bright Colour:

Chemically ripened mangoes often look evenly bright yellow or orange, with no green patches. Naturally ripened mangoes usually show uneven colouring. If a mango looks too perfect or overly vibrant all over, it may have been treated with ripening chemicals.

Lack of Aroma:

A naturally ripened mango gives off a sweet, fruity smell near the stem. Chemically ripened mangoes often lack this fragrance or smell very faintly. If the mango does not have that rich scent, it may not have ripened naturally.

Hard Patches on the Skin:

Artificially ripened mangoes may feel soft in some parts but hard in others. This uneven texture occurs because chemicals speed up ripening on the outside while the inside remains underdeveloped. Gently press the fruit to check if it feels evenly soft throughout.

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Powdery or Dusty Residue:

Check the surface of the mango carefully. A powdery or chalky layer may indicate the use of calcium carbide or similar substances. This residue can remain slightly even after washing, making it a warning sign of chemical ripening during storage.

Overly Soft yet Tasteless:

These mangoes may feel ripe and juicy but lack natural sweetness. The flavour may seem bland or slightly bitter. This happens because chemicals speed up ripening without allowing sugars to develop properly, so the fruit looks ready but tastes disappointing.