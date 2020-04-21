IKEA's Secret Meatballs Recipe: Here's How You Can Prepare It Step-by-step

IKEA recently surprised their fans by releasing the recipe to the popular Swedish meatballs. Just last month, they closed down their stores as a move to urge people to stay home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While the move was admired by fans many were left disappointed because they won't get to have the store's iconic meatballs. The furniture giant recently shared their six-step recipe to make the iconic IKEA meatballs.

Ikea’s DIY Secret Meatballs Recipe: How to make Swedish meatballs?

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

500g beef mince

250g pork mince

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100g breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of milk (whole milk)

Salt and pepper

For the cream sauce

Dash of oil

40g butter

40g plain flour

150mL vegetable stock

150mL beef stock

150mL thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Method

Meatballs:

Carefully mix beef and pork with your fingers to break up any lumps. Once done, add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, eggs to it and mix well. Then add milk to it and season well with salt and pepper.

Knead the mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and let it sit in the fridge for two hours.

Heat oil on medium heat in a frying pan. Once hot, gently add meatballs and fry till they turn brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover it. Place the dish in a hot oven (180C conventional or 160C fan) and cook further for 30 minutes.

Iconic Swedish cream sauce:

Melt 40g butter in a pan and whisk it in 40g of plain flour and stir for two mins. Add 150mL of veg stock and 150mL of beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150mL of double cream, 2 tsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of Dijon mustard. Bring it to simmer and allow the sauce to thicken.

When ready to eat, serve with your favourite style of potatoes.

