In Bombay To Levitate At Dua Lipa’s Concert? Relish These Popular Local Foods

International pop singer Dua Lipa is all set to headline at the Zomato Feed India concert on November 30, which is expected to cause a higher than usual influx of visitors looking to explore the streets of Mumbai, before grooving to the tunes of hit tunes of One Kiss, and Levitating.

Mumbai's cosmopolitan street-food culture goes along with the colourful spirit of the city that attracts visitors with the savoury smell of lip-smacking street food choices from Vada Pav to Frankie wraps. What makes exploring the lanes of this city even more exhilarating is the expectation to encounter a Bollywood celebrity or who's to say even Dua Lipa. From sea food to snacks you can't get enough of, here's a list of what you should try.

Vada Pav. Image credit: Unsplash

Vada Pav

Mumbai, considered the inception place of Mumbai-styled burger, has catered to the soul food lovers of this iconic city through the soft bun that places a masaledar (spicy) potato filling, served alongside chilies, and a piquant chutney. While there are several vada pav joints in the city, Anand stall close to Mithibai college is famed for being the preferred choice of food enthusiasts.

Pav Bhaji. Image credit: Unsplash

Pav Bhaji

This buttery Maharashtrian street-snack allows people to savour a veggie mash that's served with buttery toasted buns. The place to experience this would Sardar Refreshments, Tardeo, Mumbai.

Keema Pav

For those craving meat, Keema Pav is a must. Spiced minced meat paired with soft buns is a beloved dish among locals. Try it at Olympia Coffee House in Colaba, just a short walk from popular landmarks.

Prawn grassi. Image credit: Pinterest

Prawn grassi

Mumbai’s coastal dishes are available at Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Have a tasting off their signature prawn gassi with neer dosa or buttery garlic crab for a seafood experience like no other.

Frankie wraps. Image credit: Ranveer Brar

Frankie wraps

This Mumbai-styled wrap has the goodness of paneer, spciy meats and veggies, which make it a great office-goers snack in the financial capital of India. Have your first serving at Tibbs-Frankie outlets.

Irani chai and bun maska. Image credit: Pinterest

Irani chai and Bun Maska