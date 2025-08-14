Independence Day 2025: Give A tricolour Twist To These 5 Dishes

As Independence Day approaches, the excitement of patriotism and unity fills the air. This day features the preparation of various traditional foods, with a special emphasis on tri-colour themed dishes that resemble the Indian flag. Popular dish choices include tri-colour sandwiches, dosas, dhoklas, and idlis, where natural food colourings like saffron, spinach puree, and grated carrot are used to create the colours orange, white, and green.

Here’s one of the most delightful dishes that you can make to celebrate the spirit of Independence with every single bite.

1) Tringa Dhokla

Tringa Dhokla | Source: Pinterest

This dish is a colourful rendition of the traditional dish, a popular Indian snack. It is not only the perfect snack to start a flavourful feast, but it will also be the ultimate visual delight on your spread.

2) Tri-colour Sandwich

Tri-colour Sandwich | Source: Sandwich

These bite-sized sandwiches are both visually appealing and flavourful. You can easily make these tri-colour layers of sandwiches at home, which consist of green spread, slices of white bread and organic carrot or bell pepper fillings.

3) Tri-colour Dosa

Tri-color Dosa | Source: Pinterest

To make this delicious dish, you first need to add orange and green colour to different bowls of dosa batter. Now, heat a non-stick tawa and spread the first layer of orange batter in the centre. Next, spread white batter around it. Now, spread green colour dosa batter around it. Cook it on a low flame, and your tri-colour dosa is ready to serve.

4) Trianga Pulao

Trianga Pulao | Source: Pinterest

To make three pulao in the colours of the national flag, you don’t need any artificial food colours. You only need to make three pulao of carrot, green chutney and paneer.

5) Trianga Idli

Trianga Idli | Source: Pinterest

To make this delicious yet healthy dish, start by splitting your idli batter into three bowls. Stir fresh spinach puree into one for that lovely green leaf, one plain for the wite, and mix in some carrot or beetroot juice for a pop of orange. Then steam them side by side, layer them up to create a beautiful, eye-catching stack.

Bonus dish!

Tri-colour barfi

Tri-colour Barfi | Source: Pinterest