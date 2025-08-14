Independence Day 2025: Give A tricolour Twist To These 5 Dishes

Updated 14 August 2025 at 16:17 IST
As Independence Day approaches, the excitement of patriotism and unity fills the air. This day features the preparation of various traditional foods, with a special emphasis on tri-colour themed dishes that resemble the Indian flag. Popular dish choices include tri-colour sandwiches, dosas, dhoklas, and idlis, where natural food colourings like saffron, spinach puree, and grated carrot are used to create the colours orange, white, and green.
This dish is a colourful rendition of the traditional dish, a popular Indian snack. It is not only the perfect snack to start a flavourful feast, but it will also be the ultimate visual delight on your spread.
These bite-sized sandwiches are both visually appealing and flavourful. You can easily make these tri-colour layers of sandwiches at home, which consist of green spread, slices of white bread and organic carrot or bell pepper fillings.
To make this delicious dish, you first need to add orange and green colour to different bowls of dosa batter. Now, heat a non-stick tawa and spread the first layer of orange batter in the centre. Next, spread white batter around it. Now, spread green colour dosa batter around it. Cook it on a low flame, and your tri-colour dosa is ready to serve.
To make three pulao in the colours of the national flag, you don’t need any artificial food colours. You only need to make three pulao of carrot, green chutney and paneer.
To make this delicious yet healthy dish, start by splitting your idli batter into three bowls. Stir fresh spinach puree into one for that lovely green leaf, one plain for the wite, and mix in some carrot or beetroot juice for a pop of orange. Then steam them side by side, layer them up to create a beautiful, eye-catching stack.
Tri-colour barfi
No celebration feels quite complete without a piece of mithai. Doesn’t it? You can make this dish by simply stacking pista, khoya and saffron barfi to create the national flag of India and don't forget to sprinkle some slivered almonds or a hint of edible silver.
