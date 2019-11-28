Infused Water Easy Recipes To Flush Out Toxins From Your Body

Nowadays, an inactive lifestyle and long work hours make you sit and glare at the screens. Filled with numerous side-effects, it tends to promote lethargy and inject you with several chronic diseases. Since childhood, we have been told so many times that water is good for health and flushes out all the toxins. Therefore, a new trend of detox or infused water has come into being with the goodness of fruit nutrients in your bottle of water. Detox water not only eliminates gastric problems and dullness but also make you feel fresh. We have penned down some easy and quick infused water recipes to tickle your tongue with flavours.

1. Cucumber infused water



Add chopped fresh cucumber and tangy strawberries in your water. The crispiness of the cucumber blended with sweet berries will make your drink tasteful and refreshing. Apart from promoting great metabolism, this will freshen up your morning.

2. Blueberry detox water



Flavours of sweet blueberries with juicy oranges make the perfect combination in water. Add slices of orange with full berries to make it. You can add other fruits and ingredients including chia seeds according to your taste and whether it goes for you or not.

3. Fresh Lime detox water



Although you can squeeze a lemon in much other flavoured water, this versatile fruit has its delicious drink. This classic water brims with the essence of lemon wen the mason jar opens. Chop lemons and limes and let them rest for a while. You can also add honey to alleviate the taste. If you cannot get over the tanginess of lemon, add slices of Indian Gooseberry in it.

4. Apple cinnamon water



Peel apples and add them in water. Infuse the healthy fruit with aromatic cinnamon sticks. This will not only enhance the flavours but also relax you with its soothing effect. Apple Cinnamon infused water is the quickest and easily available to prepare.

