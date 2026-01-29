Internet Declares Cabbage The Superfood Of 2026, Know Its Benefits

Cabbage is no longer sitting on the sidelines as a garnish and is taking centre ‘plates’ in 2026. This affordable vegetable adapts easily to countless dishes and delivers fibre, antioxidants, and gut-friendly benefits in every bite. Whether you eat it raw, roast it, simmer it, or stir-fry it, cabbage adds crunch, warmth, and strong nutritional value to any meal. Know how it started trending in the superfood section.

Why is Cabbage trending in 2026?

The cabbage renaissance did not arrive all at once. Chefs sparked it quietly by reinventing the vegetable, turning it into steak-style mains and centrepieces of premium pickles(kimchi). The real twist came later. While food writers praised its return to the spotlight, nutritionists and skin experts noticed something else. The same compounds that support sustainable, plant-forward cooking also give the skin exactly what it needs. As per HealthSite, Cabbage is rich in vitamin C.

Along with its flexibility in cooking, cabbage stands out for its rich nutrient profile. According to Vogue, experts suggest:

Supports Gut Health

Cabbage provides fibre and natural compounds that aid digestion. Eating this leafy vegetable helps nourish healthy gut bacteria and improves overall gut health.

Advertisement

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Cabbage contains antioxidants and phytonutrients that research shows can help lower inflammation in the body.

Boosts Heart Health

Cabbage offers fibre and potassium, which help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and support normal blood pressure. It also supplies vitamin K, which plays a key role in blood clotting and bone health. Shapiro highlights red cabbage in particular, noting that it contains antioxidants called anthocyanins, which studies have shown can benefit brain and heart health.

Advertisement

Regulates Blood Sugar

Cabbage stays low in calories and carbohydrates while remaining high in fibre. This balance helps keep blood glucose levels steady.

Boosts Immune System

Cabbage delivers sulfur-containing compounds that strengthen the body’s immune defences. It also provides vitamin C, which studies have shown offers antioxidant protection and supports immune health.

Pinterest’s 2026 Food Forecast allegedly named cabbage the vegetable of the year, and the idea soon spread worldwide. In India, the trend felt familiar rather than new. People have always eaten cabbage regularly. What changed was how they viewed and used it.