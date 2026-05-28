IPL 2026 Final On May 31: 7 Easy And Healthy Snacks To Prepare For Your Match Watch Party

If you or someone you know is a cricket fanatic, then the next few days are going to be charged up for you. The final match of the IPL 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 31. On the ocassion, many people decide to throw viewing parties at their residence and invite friends and family over. This helps make the most of the weekend, catch up socially, as well as enjoy the match with fellow cricket lovers. If you are hosting a a watchparty or attending one no need to scratch your head over the menu. Here is a list of tasty and healthy snacks that you can binge on guilt-free while watching the IPL 2026 final on Sunday.

Masala makhana

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Roasted makhana is light, crunchy and incredibly addictive. Toss fox nuts in a little ghee, black pepper, chaat masala and chilli powder for a quick protein-rich snack. It is healthier than chips and can be prepared in under 10 minutes.

Air-fried paneer tikka

Paneer tikka is always a crowd favourite. Marinate paneer cubes with curd, turmeric, chilli powder and ginger-garlic paste before grilling or air-frying them. Add onions and capsicum to make colourful skewers that look party-ready.

Sprouts chaat



Representational Image | Freepik

If you want something refreshing yet filling, sprouts chaat is the perfect option. Mix boiled sprouts with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander, lemon juice and chaat masala. It delivers crunch, flavour and nutrition in every bite.

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Baked sweet potato fries

Replace regular fries with baked sweet potato wedges. They are naturally sweet, rich in fibre and taste amazing with mint chutney or hung curd dip. Sprinkle paprika and herbs for extra flavour.

Mini veg sandwiches

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Quick mini sandwiches can be made using whole wheat bread, cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce and mint mayo. Cut them into bite-sized triangles for easy snacking during nail-biting moments in the match.

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Corn and peanut salad

Representational Image | Freepik

A spicy corn and peanut salad is both tasty and protein-packed. Mix boiled sweet corn, roasted peanuts, onions, green chillies and coriander with a squeeze of lemon. It is easy to make in large quantities for guests.

Yoghurt cups

