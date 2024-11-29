sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:53 IST, November 29th 2024

Gur Health Benefits: The Winter Superfood That You Should Consume

Regular practice of consuming jaggery, commonly referred to as Gur in India works both sweetener and a superfood for consumers.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
jaggery benefits
jaggery benefits | Image: freepik
Indians are in the habit of consuming jaggery during winter months given its high-nutrient profile compared to refined sugar. Regular practice of consuming jaggery, commonly referred to as Gur in India works both sweetener and a superfood for consumers. Check out the health perks of eating jaggery.

Jaggery: Uses, Health Benefits, Side Effects Of Jaggery (Gur)
Gur is considered a sweetener superfood. Image credit: Pinterest&nbsp;

Healthy digestive system: Jaggery, a non-centrifugal sugar, bolsters the strength of your digestive system by alleviating constipation and indigestion, among other tummy related issues.  Regular consumption of jaggery allows the body to absorb nutrients efficiently.

Rise in hemoglobin levels: Gur is rich in iron and helps in maintaining requisite haemoglobin levels in your blood. For those ailing from anaemia, consuming jaggery is extremely beneficial.

Strengthens bones: Jaggery contains essential minerals like calcium and phosphorus that contribute to strong bones. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining bone health and can help reduce bone-related problems.

Gur is considered a healthier alternative to refined sugar. Image credit: Pinterest

How to consume?

One should consume about 5 grams of jaggery with water on an empty stomach in the morning. This sweet superfood also serves as a sugar alternative for tea, and milk.

Jaggery Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Jaggery contains lesser quantity of sugar than refined sugar. Image credit: Pinterest

Should diabetics consume jaggery? 

Gur consists of 2 per cent fewer carbohydrates than sugar, its consumption can still increase blood sugar levels. Therefore, individuals with diabetes should avoid consuming jaggery.

