Know The Benefits Of Drinking Warm Lemon Water Before Bed-time

Lemon is highly rich in vitamin C, and this is the main reason people drink lemon water. Vitamin C, and mainly lemon, benefits our body by protecting it from deficiencies of the immune system, prenatal health problems, eye disease, cardiovascular disease, and other skin issues. Most people prefer drinking lemon water early in the morning. However, there are advantages of drinking this water before bed-time as well.

Benefits of drinking warm lemon water before bedtime

Weight loss

Hot water breaks down the extra body fats in the human body resulting in weight loss. It also makes you feel fuller and stops you from eating unnecessarily at midnight. Drinking a cup of hot lemon water plays a very important role in weight loss and controlling your hunger pangs, due to its pectin fibre.

Prevent Cold/Cough

As mentioned above, lemon is rich in vitamin C. It also offers a great natural remedy when you are suffering from cough and cold. Lemon water stimulates the brain and also the nerve function that helps in controlling your blood pressure. It boosts your immune system very well and you feel better. Lemon water also helps in neutralizing the acids in the stomach by timely flushing away the toxins.

Aids digestion

People who have a problem with constipation should definitely drink warm lemon water before going to bed. This eliminates the problem very soon, as the acids present in the lemon will keep your insulin levels at a steady level throughout the night. According to medical reports, lemon has negatively charged ions that help in increasing your energy levels and make you feel better. And this can help you get up in the morning with a good mood.

Natural detox

Whether lemon water includes diuretic acids or no, it makes you use the washroom more. This benefits in flushing out unhealthy and unwanted toxins from the urinary tract, which keeps it clean. Warm lemon water before bed helps in balancing your pH level. Many dieticians suggest drinking lemon water before bedtime for a healthy body.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

