Kulcha Recipe: How To Make The Lip-smacking Punjabi Amritsari Kulcha At Home?

If you are a Punjabi, then you know what a kulcha is as its origins are rooted back to Punjab in the Indian subcontinent. Kulcha is basically a slightly leavened flatbread which may or may not have stuffing inside. It is usually consumed with curd or chole as the side dish. This weekend, go the extra mile and try this easy Amritsari kulcha recipe at home.
Kulcha is a popular Punjabi food and it doesn't even require much time for preparation as the whole dish can be made in merely 20-25 minutes. The dish is perfect for almost all occasions be it dinner parties, potlucks or just a special weekend dinner. Try this easy stuffed kulcha recipe which perfectly fits in your winter food menu. This recipe yields two servings so if you need to make more servings, measure accordingly.
Kulcha is usually made using a leavening agent like yeast but it is also prepared without the yeast. There are different varieties of kulcha available including onion kulcha, Nutri kulcha (using shredded soybean chunks as the stuffing), new varieties like pizza kulcha and mushroom kulcha are also creating buzz lately.
