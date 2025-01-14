Published 09:00 IST, January 14th 2025
Magh Bihu: 3 Traditional And Flavourful Recipes To Elevate Your Magh Bihu Celebrations
Check out a curated selection of three traditional and flavourful recipes to enhance your Magh Bihu celebrations.
Assam ’s renowned festival, Bihu, is here! Did you know it is celebrated in three variations? These include ‘Bhogali’ or ‘ Magh Bihu ,’ observed in January; ‘Rongali’ or ‘Bohag Bihu,’ celebrated in April; and ‘Kongali’ or ‘Kati Bihu,’ marked in October or November.
This year, on 14th January, Magh Bihu, the harvest festival, takes center stage. It is a time for expressing gratitude for a plentiful harvest while celebrating Assam’s rich agricultural heritage.
Coconut Laddoo
Ingredients---
- 3.5 cups of grated or dry coconut
- 2.5 cups of cow milk
- 2 cups of white sugar
- A pinch of camphor
Preparation---
- Boil the milk in a wide bottom pan
- When the milk starts boiling for a couple of minutes add 2 cups shredded coconut and mix well
- When the coconut has finished absorbing the milk add the sugar
- Stir continuously on low flame and make sure the mixture does not stick to the bottom
- Add the pinch of camphor and turn off the heat
- Allow the mixture to cool and make small balls
- Roll the balls in powdered coconut to make laddoos
Ghila Pitha
Ingredients---
- 1 kg rice flour
- ½ kg jaggery or 1 kg of sugar
- 250 gm of cooking Oil
- 2 cups of hot water.
Preparation---
- Add the sugar or jaggery to 2 cups of warm water
- Let the water stand until the sugar dissolves in the hot water
- Add the rice flour and fold it carefully in the sugar water
- Use enough rice flour to prepare a smooth dough
- Keep the dough covered for some time and then divide it into small balls of equal sizes
- Flatten the balls using a rolling pin into half-inch round balls and fry them in oil, till they are golden on both sides
Kharbuja Ke Beej
Ingredients---
- 100 gm melon seeds
- 50 gm sugar
- 1 teaspoon of ghee
- 1 cup of warm water
Preparations---
- Allow the seeds of musk melon to dry after cleaning them thoroughly
- Heat the ghee in a pan and add the seeds
- Sauté the seeds for a couple of minutes till they turn golden brown
- Add sugar into the pan and stir continuously to ensure Theta the seeds stick to one another
- Mix the seeds well and serve hot
(Recipe credit: Bihu Festival)
