TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

Makar Sankranti 2024: Try these traditional sweet dishes to kickstart your festive season

As you engage in kite-flying and cultural rituals, don't forget to relish these traditional sweet treats that make Makar Sankranti truly special.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Til laddoo
Representative image of Til laddoo | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Makar Sankranti, a festival marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, is celebrated with much fervour across India. Besides flying kites and engaging in cultural rituals, one of the highlights of this festival is the array of delightful sweet dishes that grace households. Let's delve into the traditional sweet treats that add a touch of sweetness to the celebration.

Til laddoo

A quintessential Makar Sankranti delight, Til Ladoo, or sesame seed sweets, are a symbol of warmth and prosperity. Roasted sesame seeds combined with jaggery create a nutty, earthy flavour that perfectly complements the festive atmosphere.

(Representative image of Revri | Image: Pixabay)

Gud (Jaggery) ki roti

Jaggery, a natural sweetener, takes centre stage in Gud Ki Roti. This delectable flatbread combines jaggery with wheat flour, ghee, and aromatic spices. The result is a chewy, flavorful treat that embodies the essence of the festival.

(Representative image of Revri | Image: Pixabay)

Patishapta

A Bengali delicacy, Patishapta is a thin crepe filled with a mixture of khoya (reduced milk), coconut, jaggery, and a hint of cardamom. Rolled into cylinders, these sweet rolls are a delectable fusion of textures and tastes.

Chikki

Chikki, a crunchy and sweet brittle, is crafted by combining jaggery with peanuts or sesame seeds. This bite-sized snack offers a satisfying contrast of textures and is perfect for sharing during Makar Sankranti gatherings.

(Representative image of Chikki| Image: Pixabay)

Pongal

In South India, Pongal is a popular dish made with newly harvested rice and lentils, cooked with jaggery and milk. This creamy, sweet concoction is often flavoured with ghee, cashews, and raisins, creating a rich and comforting dessert.

Revri

A North Indian treat, Revri is made by mixing sesame seeds, ghee, and jaggery. The mixture is then shaped into small, flat discs. These crunchy sweets are not only delicious but also hold cultural significance during Makar Sankranti.

(Representative image of Revri | Image: Pixabay)

Sakkarai pongal

Another delightful South Indian dish, Sakkarai Pongal, is a sweet rice pudding cooked with jaggery, ghee, and cashews. The addition of cardamom gives it a fragrant aroma, making it a delightful dessert to relish during the festivities.
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:13 IST

