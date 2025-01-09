Makar Sankranti 2025: Satiate Your Festive Cravings With These Makar Sankranti Recipes

Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals in India, which is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the end of winter. Also known as the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn constellation or zodiac). Makar Sankranti 2025 is on Tuesday, January 14th

Makar Sankranti also known as the harvest festival marks the transition of the sun into Makara Rash, heralding longer days. Commemorated on January 14, people are known to commence the religious festivities by flying kites, sharing sweets, and making offerings that symbolize unity, and prosperity. Check out the festive recipes you should dish out for your guests.

Millet Pudding. Image credit: Unsplash

Millet Pudding

Ingredients:

1/2 cup millet (foxtail or barnyard)

1/4 cup jaggery 1/4 cup sesame seeds (roasted)

2 cups almond milk or regular cow milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder Nuts for garnish

Preparation: Cook millet in milk until soft. Melt jaggery in a separate pan with a little water and mix into the millet. Add roasted sesame seeds and cardamom powder, stirring well. Garnish with nuts and serve warm.

Weet Potato Jaggery Halwa

Ingredients:

2 medium sweet potatoes (boiled and mashed)

1/4 cup jaggery

1 tbsp cow ghee 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Chopped almonds and raisins for garnish

Preparation: Heat ghee in a pan, add mashed sweet potatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add jaggery and cook until the mixture thickens. Sprinkle cardamom powder and garnish with almonds and raisins.

Rajgira Till Kheer

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rajgira (amaranth) seeds

2 cups water

1/4 cup jaggery

2 tbsp sesame seeds (toasted)

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Preparation: Cook rajgira seeds in water until they become soft and porridge-like. Stir in jaggery, sesame seeds and cardamom. Serve warm topped with nuts and seeds.

Oong Dal Quinoa Pongal

Ingredients:

1/2 cup quinoa

1/4 cup yellow moong dal

1/2 cup jaggery

2 cups coconut milk 1

1 tsp cow ghee

Cashews and raisins for garnish