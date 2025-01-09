Published 18:08 IST, January 9th 2025
Makar Sankranti 2025: Satiate Your Festive Cravings With These Makar Sankranti Recipes
Check out the festive recipes you should dish out for your guests during Makar Sankranti 2025 celebrations.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Makar Sankranti is one of the important festivals in India, which is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the end of winter. Also known as the harvest festival, Makar Sankranti marks the transit of the Sun into Makara Rashi (Capricorn constellation or zodiac). Makar Sankranti 2025 is on Tuesday, January 14th
Makar Sankranti also known as the harvest festival marks the transition of the sun into Makara Rash, heralding longer days. Commemorated on January 14, people are known to commence the religious festivities by flying kites, sharing sweets, and making offerings that symbolize unity, and prosperity. Check out the festive recipes you should dish out for your guests.
Millet Pudding
Ingredients:
1/2 cup millet (foxtail or barnyard)
1/4 cup jaggery 1/4 cup sesame seeds (roasted)
2 cups almond milk or regular cow milk
1/4 tsp cardamom powder Nuts for garnish
Preparation: Cook millet in milk until soft. Melt jaggery in a separate pan with a little water and mix into the millet. Add roasted sesame seeds and cardamom powder, stirring well. Garnish with nuts and serve warm.
Weet Potato Jaggery Halwa
Ingredients:
2 medium sweet potatoes (boiled and mashed)
1/4 cup jaggery
1 tbsp cow ghee 1/4 tsp cardamom powder
Chopped almonds and raisins for garnish
Preparation: Heat ghee in a pan, add mashed sweet potatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add jaggery and cook until the mixture thickens. Sprinkle cardamom powder and garnish with almonds and raisins.
Rajgira Till Kheer
Ingredients:
1/2 cup rajgira (amaranth) seeds
2 cups water
1/4 cup jaggery
2 tbsp sesame seeds (toasted)
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
Preparation: Cook rajgira seeds in water until they become soft and porridge-like. Stir in jaggery, sesame seeds and cardamom. Serve warm topped with nuts and seeds.
Oong Dal Quinoa Pongal
Ingredients:
1/2 cup quinoa
1/4 cup yellow moong dal
1/2 cup jaggery
2 cups coconut milk 1
1 tsp cow ghee
Cashews and raisins for garnish
Preparation: Cook quinoa and moong dal together in coconut milk until soft. Melt jaggery and mix it into the quinoa. Add ghee and garnish with roasted cashews and raisins.
Updated 18:09 IST, January 9th 2025