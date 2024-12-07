Published 10:21 IST, December 7th 2024
Make Veg Momos At Home With This Celebrity Chef's Recipe
Making momos at home is not a one-person job, but that’s the fun of bringing friends and family together to knead the dough, prepare the fillings, and enjoy.
Momos are heartwarming and feel like a warm hug, but preparing them from scratch can be a bit taxing. It’s not a one-person job, but that’s the fun of making momos at home, bringing friends and family together to knead the dough, prepare the fillings, and enjoy the process together.
Here’s an exciting veg momo recipe from celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra. Gather all your ingredients and channel your inner chef for the day.
Ingredients to make veg momos (steamed and tandoori
- Refined flour
- Salt
- Water
- Oil
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Green chillies
- Onion
- Carrot
- Cabbage
- Spring onion
- Pepper powder
- Soya sauce
- Vinegar
- Curd
- Red chilli powder
- Turmeric
- Chaat masala
- Kasoori methi
Directions to prepare veg momos (steamed and tandoori)
- In a bowl, add refined flour, salt, and water and knead a soft dough.
- Later add some oil and knead it. Keep it to rest for 15-20 mins.
- Heat a pan, add oil, ginger, garlic, green chillies, onion and saute them.
- Then add chopped carrot, and cabbage and saute.
- Add soya sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper.
- Stuffing is ready, let it cool down.
- Make tandoori marination by adding curd, red chilli powder, turmeric, chaat masala, kasoori methi, salt and mix it.
- Take a small portion of the dough and roll it into a circle.
- Place the stuffing and fold it into a triangle shape.
- In a steamer, steam momos for 10 mins.
- Once done, apply tandoori marination to some of the momos and again bake it for 5-10 at 200C.
- Steam and tandoori momos are ready to serve.
Updated 10:21 IST, December 7th 2024