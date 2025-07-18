Matcha Fried Rice Is the Trend No One Asked For—And Everyone Hopes Fades Fast

Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore matcha. This green-hued powder already had the internet divided, and now in its new avatar, it is even more polarizing.

After teas and lattes, a Singaporean creator is going viral for creating the matcha fried rice! Yep. you read that right. The food influencer, Calvin Lee, who is usually known for his great cooking skills, recently just did the unthinkable and dumped a punch of green matcha powder into his fried rice. He also added eggs, garlic, soy sauce, wasabi, miso, and spring onions, ginger, etc and whipped up a stir fry. However, the dish clearly did not turn out as he had hoped for and had a bitter aftertaste. He shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “"Matcha fried rice, sigh."

Soon , the comments started pouring in. One user wrote, “Hello police”, other said “Definitely too much of a good thing bro. Matcha usually is like 1-2 teaspoon. I can imagine with appropriate portions it would be a rendition of the Hakka Lei Cha (Thunder Tea Rice). Should be quite good lej”. Another user had an interesting suggestion, saying “You should open a restaurant — call it ‘Why God, Why?’” while another threatened “I'll call police and ambulance”.

Interestingly, this is not the only matcha related recipe he has created as his page also features matcha eggs, matcha porridge, and matcha noodles, kimchi matcha, and miso matcha to name a few.

