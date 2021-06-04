McDonald's BTS Meal: See How Much The Endorsement Deal Cost The Fast-food Giant

Fast-food giant McDonalds paid close to $ 8.98 million (10 billion Won) to BTS for the 'BTS Meal' endorsement, an industry source has revealed. Known to be the king of advertisements, BTS received between $2.69M (3 billion Won) and $4.48 million (5 billion Won) for domestic endorsements of the McDonald BTS Meal.

MCDonald BTS Endorsement

Not only does the McDonald BTS Endorsement roll out a new meal at its chains across the globe it also includes select exclusive merch for the fans. The HYBE McDonalds X BTS Merch in the boyband's colour purple ranges from $12 USD socks to $110 USD robes along with limited-edition photo cards. This alone is raising several million dollars, aside from the McDonald BTS Meal being sold at the fast-food giant's chains.

Meanwhile, BTS Meals are being sold for hundreds of dollars for fans who are unable to avail it in their respective locations. While the BTS Sauce on eBay is being sold for 2x Price⁠, even the greasy McDonalds paper bags which carried the BTS Meal are being sold for thousands of dollars.

Which one of you made a BTS shrine out of the McDonald’s meal... pic.twitter.com/Ckgpjhkniz — Cha Latte ✨ VTuber 🎶🍵 (@ChaLatteSan) May 28, 2021

Is BTS Meal available in India?

Many Indian fans are still wondering when will the BTS meal come out in India. For those unaware, the BTS Meal has already launched in North India and is available across all McDonald's chains in New Delhi from June 1. From June 4, that is today, the BTS Meal will be also available across West and South India and will hit Mumbai. For fans who are worried about how long will the BTS Meal be available, they don't need to fret. The BTS McDonalds 'Tour' will continue to be available for North and East Indian ARMYs till June 30. In South and West India, the BTS Meal will be available till July 4.

BTS Meal price in India

The BTS McDonalds meal is priced at Rs 300 in India. The price includes- 10 or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces namely– Sweet Chili and Cajun. The BTS Meal price in India is subjected to extra taxes based on whether you are ordering from the McDonalds store or calling for home delivery via third-party apps like Swiggy or Zomato.