Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Meet Hyderabad's Viral Kumari Aunty Whose Delectable Food Contributed To City's Traffic Problems

A food stall owner from Hyderabad named Kumari Aunty is going massively viral on the internet and here's everything you need to know about her.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kumari Aunty
Kumari Aunty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dasari Sai Kumari, who is popularly known as Kumari Aunty, recently gained massive prominence in Hyderabad's street food scene. She operates a popular food truck that is known for its budget-friendly and delectable offerings. Her rise to fame can be attributed to a viral YouTube video by an influencer that showcased the charm of her street food venture.

What is the latest controversy around Kumari Aunty?

Her newfound popularity led to an unexpected setback. Recently, the Hyderabad Traffic Police intervened and caused a halt to her food truck operations and left both her and disappointed customers in distress. This development has left Kumari Aunty puzzled, especially given that her business is now being singled out for traffic obstruction adding to her frustration.

Facing the possibility of legal action, Kumari Aunty, a middle-class woman with limited resources, deems this option impractical. Local residents speculate that influential figures and envy may be behind the police action as social media points to the food truck's proximity to prominent hotels.

Celebrities extend their support to Kumari Aunty

Several Tollywood actors have rallied in support of Kumari Aunty. Sundeep Kishan while expressing shock saw her as an inspiration for women entrepreneurs and pledged his support to assist her. Sharing his sentiments on social media, the Tollywood hero expressed his dissatisfaction and said, “Not Fair at all... Just when she was becoming an inspiration to many women to start their own businesses to support their families.”

He and his team are reaching out to Kumari Aunty to assist. Rahul Ravindran also took to social media and expressed concern and asked if anything could be done to save her shop.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:22 IST

