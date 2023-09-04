Milk To Mushrooms: Natural Ways To Include Vitamin D In Your Daily Diet

In our quest for a healthier lifestyle, we often find ourselves in pursuit of the perfect balance in our diets. One essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining our well-being is Vitamin D. This vitamin not only promotes healthy bones and immune function but also supports overall vitality. While basking in the sun is one way to get your dose of Vitamin D, there are other natural sources that can help you maintain adequate levels of this vital nutrient.

Milk

Milk has been a staple source of calcium and Vitamin D for generations. Along with milk, milk products like yoghurt and cheese also contain moderate amounts of Vitamin D. Incorporate cheese into your meals by adding it to sandwiches, and pasta dishes, or using it as a delectable topping for salads.

(Dairy products are the main source of calcium and vitamin D | Image: Shutterstock)

Egg Yolk

Egg yolks contain Vitamin D, although the amount may vary. On average, one large egg provides around 6% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin D. Start your day with a sunny-side-up egg or include eggs in your meals for a nutritious boost of this vital nutrient.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, trout, and tuna are excellent sources of Vitamin D. In fact, a 3-ounce (85-gram) serving of cooked salmon can provide over 100% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin D. So, if you're a seafood lover, make these fish a regular part of your diet to ensure you're getting your daily dose of this essential nutrient.

(Fatty Fish are an excellent source of vitamin D | Image: Shutterstock)

Broccoli

Broccoli, part of the cruciferous vegetable family, provides a modest amount of Vitamin D. Incorporate steamed or roasted broccoli into your meals or enjoy it as a healthy snack with hummus or dip. It's a delicious and nutritious way to boost your Vitamin D intake, especially for those who prefer plant-based options.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are unique in that they naturally contain Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet (UV) light during growth. Incorporate these naturally enriched mushrooms into your diet by adding them to various dishes, and you'll be well on your way to increasing your Vitamin D intake the natural way.

(Mushrooms naturally contain Vitamin D | Image: Shutterstock)

Incorporating these natural sources of Vitamin D into your daily diet can help you maintain optimal levels of this essential nutrient and support your overall health and well-being.