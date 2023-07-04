What Is Moon Milk? Know Ingredients, Benefits

In recent years, a captivating trend has taken the world of wellness and self-care by storm: Moon Milk. This warm and creamy beverage has captured the attention of sleep-deprived individuals in search of a tranquil and rejuvenating slumber. With its roots in Ayurveda, moon milk offers a delightful concoction of flavours and ingredients that promote better sleep and overall relaxation.



3 things you need to know

The ingredients and origins

Moon milk is reportedly a 5,000-years-old holistic healing discipline from India. Traditionally, it is made with a base of milk, such as cow’s milk. To enhance its flavour and infuse health benefits, other ingredients like honey and cinnamon are also added to it.

(Traditional moon milk is made of Cow milk, water and Ashwagandha | Image: Shutterstock)

One of the key ingredients in moon milk is ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb with roots in Ayurveda. Dr. Dharmi Kapadia, a nutritionist, explains that ashwagandha helps in decreasing stress, leading to peaceful and relaxed sleep. It acts as a rejuvenator, boosting brain function and memory, while also serving as an anti-aging agent. The inclusion of ashwagandha in moon milk can contribute to an overall increase in lifespan.

Turmeric is another common ingredient in moon milk. Its active component, curcumin, possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These properties can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, promoting a sense of calmness and relaxation conducive to better sleep.

The combination of ashwagandha and turmeric in moon milk offers a powerful blend of health benefits. Ashwagandha helps combat fatigue, anxiety, and stress, while turmeric provides anti-inflammatory effects. Together, they work to decrease the production of the stress hormone cortisol and increase the production of the sleep hormone melatonin, facilitating a restful night's sleep.

What are the other variations of Moon Milk?

Moon milk is a versatile bedtime elixir that can be customised to suit individual tastes and needs. There are several delicious variations to explore. If you're looking for a soothing blend, try infusing dried lavender flowers and a chamomile tea bag into your milk, straining before drinking. The warm and inviting notes of cinnamon and nutmeg can be achieved by sprinkling a pinch of each into your milk.

(Make you own moon milk with infusing dried lavender flowers | Image: Shutterstock)

For a touch of indulgence, ground cardamom and saffron create a rich and aromatic experience. Alternatively, if you desire a subtle energy boost with relaxation, incorporate matcha powder into your moon milk for a gentle caffeine kick and antioxidants. Remember to personalise your moon milk according to your preferences, dietary restrictions, and allergies.