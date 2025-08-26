Updated 26 August 2025 at 09:57 IST
Moong Dal Chilla With Curd To Whole Grain Toast And Hummus: 10 Doctor Approved Breakfast Combos For Gut, Liver Health
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a board-certified gastroenterologist, shares 10 food combinations that are ideal for breakfast and help keep gut and liver health in check.
Starting your day with the right food combinations can do wonders for your digestion and liver health. A wholesome breakfast not only fuels your body but also supports detoxification and gut balance. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Board-Certified Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist known for sharing informative videos about health and wellness on social media, has advised these 10 breakfast dishes that are not only filling but also guarantee a tasty start to the day.
Greek Yoghurt + berries + chia Seeds
Combining probiotic-rich Greek yoghurt with antioxidant-packed berries and fibre-rich chia seeds helps promote a balanced microbiome, reduces inflammation, and supplies healthy omega-3s. Adding berries boosts antioxidants that support liver function.
Scrambled eggs + sauteed spinach + whole grain toast
Eggs make an ideal dish to begin the day. An excellent source of protein, scrambled eggs also provide vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron. Teamed with spinach, the dish becomes rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene and lutein. Packed over a wholegrain toast, this breakfast recipe is rich in dietary fibre, which can help promote digestive health and support healthy blood sugar levels.
Overnight oats + flaxseed + banana
Overnight oats deliver soluble fibre; flaxseed adds omega-3s and lignans for hormonal balance; and banana offers potassium and prebiotic fibre—together they support digestion and sustained energy.
Boiled eggs + avocado + sprouted grain toast
Eggs provide choline, essential for liver health, while avocados give healthy fats for gut balance. Make a spread of these two and combine it with sprouted grain toast for higher fibre, which can help promote digestive health and support healthy blood sugar levels.
Tofu scramble + sweet potato + bell peppers
Starting the day with a good dose of protein is vital, and tofu gives you just that. The sweet potato and bell peppers not only enrich the taste of the dish but also provide complex carbohydrates, vitamins A, C and antioxidants, which can provide sustained energy throughout the morning.
Poached eggs + quinoa + roasted veggies
The complex carbohydrates in quinoa and the protein in eggs can provide sustained energy throughout the morning. This breakfast combination is high in fibre and protein. The side of roasted veggies offers a good source of vitamins A, C, and K, as well as antioxidants like beta-carotene and lycopene.
Unsweetened fefir + walnuts + pomegranate seeds
This combination supplies probiotics, omega-3 healthy fats, antioxidants, and immune-boosting polyphenols—benefiting both the gut and liver by reducing inflammation and bolstering energy.
Moong Dal chilla + mint chutney + curd
A staple in Indian households, moong dal chilla is a savoury delight. It is high in plant protein and fibre, with digestive aid from mint and added probiotics and calcium from curd—great for gut flora and overall nourishment.
Smoothie: Kefir + blueberries + ginger + spinach
This blend brings probiotics from kefir, antioxidants from blueberries, digestive support from ginger, and fibre and iron from spinach—an ideal gut-friendly and anti-inflammatory concoction.
Whole grain toast + hummus + slices tomato + olive oil
The complex carbohydrates in whole-grain toast and the protein in hummus are an ideal combination to start the day. The fibre in whole-grain toast and hummus can help promote digestive health. Combined with tomatoes, the dish makes for a tasty and healthy breakfast.
