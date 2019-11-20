Mumbai Restaurants And Cafes Adopt Health Trends, Start Serving Vegan Pizzas

Once upon a time, being vegan was meant that your choice was limited to homemade salads, but today, cafés and restaurants have become conscious too. Quite a number of restaurants in Mumbai have taken the heed towards vegan people’s #conscious eating, drinking and living wave. With the widespread growth in the food industry in the past few years, there has come a tremendous amount of choice with scrumptious vegan dishes. This 100% list of vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants are known to serve delicious vegan pizzas along with other vegan dishes. Whenever you visit these restaurants in Mumbai, vegan pizza is a must-try.

Rare Earth Organic Café, Khar West

It is said that Rare Earth was one of the first vegan restaurants to crop up in the city. Reportedly, the best part is that it was one of the first all-vegan stores too! The vegan pizza here is one of the most mouth-watering and most appreciated delicacies that is surely a must-try. For the Mumbai vegan, it is one of those vegan pilgrimage places that supply complete vegan make-up on dishes. One can spend quality time in open space for a healthy vegan meal.

Salad Days, Andheri

The name itself suggests that healthy, vegan eating is served here. One important point to be noted about this restaurant is that the café-restaurant has a clearly marked ‘V’ on its menu, making it really simple to choose from. Apart from most opted vegan pizza, Salad Days also serve ‘Make Your Own Salad’ with 5 vegan dressings as options. Also, their Chia Fruit Health smoothie is a great option for all the health-conscious people. According to frequent visitors, they also a must-try dish of this restaurant is the tofu protein platter with soft tofu, fresh veggies and hummus ragi crackers.

Earthlings Café, Lokhandwala, Andheri

This Lokhandwala joint is known for its killer desserts along with its vegan pizza. It is been noted that people drool over the Instagram stories of this café and naturally, head towards it for super tasty vegan dishes. It is said that the mock-meat (again, best for the hesitant non-vegetarian feeling out of place) is a sure try at Earthlings. Of course, the vegan pizza filled with colourful veggies is a vegan’s savour dish here.

