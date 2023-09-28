National Coffee Day 2023: 7 Coffee Varieties Found In India

Coffee enthusiasts around the world are raising their cups in celebration of National Coffee Day, a day dedicated to honouring the beloved brew that kickstarts our mornings and fuels our afternoons. In India, this day is not just about sipping on your favourite brew but also about delving into the diverse world of coffee that this country has to offer. Let's take a journey through the aromatic and flavorful landscape of coffee found in India.

2 things you need to know

National Coffee Day will be celebrated on September 29.

Many coffee shops offer special deals and discounts on this day.

Arabica

Arabica coffee, known for its smooth, mellow flavour and complex aroma, reigns supreme as the most popular coffee type in India. This exquisite brew is predominantly cultivated in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the ideal climate and elevation create the perfect conditions for its growth.

(Arabica coffee cultivated in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu | Image: iStock)

Robusta

For those seeking a bolder and stronger cup, Robusta coffee is the answer. Renowned for its robust flavour and high caffeine content, it often makes its way into blends to add depth and complexity. Robusta coffee thrives in the southern and northeastern states of India, contributing to the country's rich coffee culture.

Monsooned Malabar

Monsooned Malabar coffee is a unique gem in India's coffee collection. Exposed to the monsoon rains during processing, it boasts an earthy flavour and aroma that sets it apart. Grown in the Malabar region of Kerala, this coffee embodies the essence of the monsoon season.

(Monsooned Malabar coffee is processed during monsoon rain | Image: X)

Coorg Coffee

Hailing from the picturesque Coorg region of Karnataka, Coorg coffee enchants with its rich, full-bodied flavour and sweet aroma. Often used to make the beloved filter coffee, it captures the essence of the Western Ghats in every cup.

Wayanad Coffee

The Wayanad region of Kerala is home to Wayanad coffee, known for its smooth, balanced flavour and medium acidity. It's the go-to choice for those indulging in espresso-based beverages and exemplifies the nuanced flavours of the Western Ghats.

Beyond the classics

In addition to these well-known varieties, India surprises coffee aficionados with unique options like Kopi Luwak. Made from beans that have been consumed and excreted by the Asian palm civet, it boasts a smooth, mellow flavour with chocolatey notes.

Indian Peaberry coffee is another hidden gem. Comprising only one bean per fruit instead of the usual two, it offers an intense flavour and aroma that delights discerning palates.