National Coffee Day 2023: Numerous Health Benefits Of Brew

Coffee, the aromatic elixir ideal for mornings and fuels our late-night study sessions, has a history as rich as its flavour. While the exact date of its discovery remains shrouded in mystery, historical evidence suggests that coffee was cherished as far back as the 15th century. Its roots can be traced to the Islamic world, where it became entwined with religious practices such as aiding fasting during Ramadan.

Fast forward to today and coffee has become a global sensation, with production primarily concentrated in the "bean belt," encompassing regions of Central and South America, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Health benefits of coffee

Beyond its delightful taste and caffeine kick, coffee offers a surprising array of health benefits that may justify your daily fix according to Web MD.

Cancer prevention

Recent studies indicate that regular coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of developing certain types of cancer. From prostate cancer to nonmelanoma skin cancer and endometrial cancer, the protective benefits of coffee are numerous.

Diabetes defence

Coffee, whether caffeinated or decaffeinated, may lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes. The added perk? It has minimal impact on blood sugar levels, making it a win-win for your morning routine.

Brain health

Coffee lovers have an added incentive to indulge as it's linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. For those already grappling with Parkinson's, coffee might help alleviate the frequency of tremors.

Nutritional perks

For the health-conscious coffee enthusiast, a brewed cup offers more than just a caffeine boost. It's virtually calorie-free, with just 2 calories per serving. There's less than a gram of protein, no fat, zero carbohydrates, fibre and sugar. This makes it a guilt-free beverage, allowing you to focus on savouring the robust flavours and enjoying the potential health benefits it brings.

As we celebrate National Coffee Day in 2023, it's clear that coffee isn't just a drink, it's a source of vitality, a symbol of culture and a wellness elixir all rolled into one.