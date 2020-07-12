Last Updated:

National Eat Your JellO Day: History, Significance And How To Celebrate It; Read

National Eat Your Jello Day is held every year on July 12. The day celebrates the delicious candy “jelly” that is loved by everyone. Read ahead to know more about the National Eat Your Jello Day.

National Eat Your Jello Day- History and Significance

In 1879, Pearle Wait of Leroy, New York, trademarked Jello that is loved by millions today. But, it was Francis Woodward who later purchased the trademark and recipe of the dish who eventually made Jello so popular. Having over twenty different flavours, Jello never fails to satisfy the taste buds of foodies and can even be enjoyed in many different types of combinations. 

The primary ingredient in Jello is Gelatin. This consists of a lot of collagen, especially animal’s collagen. It is a protein that is extracted from the connective tissues of pigs and cows. Once the protein is broken down and extracted, the collagen is dried and grounded into a fine powder. Jello has been the topic of discussion in many classroom art and science projects throughout many years.

From the study of viscosity and laser beams to gelatin artwork, Jello inspires people in, and even outside of the kitchen. The best way to celebrate National Eat Your Jello Day is by making your favourite flavour of Jello at home.

How to make Jello at home?

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup water (cool)
  • 1 TBSP  pasture-raised gelatin (green lid)
  • ¼ cup water (very hot)
  • 1½ cups fruit juice
  • 1-2 cups fresh fruit (optional)

How to make it?

  • First, pour some cool water in a medium-sized mixing bowl and add some gelatin powder to it.
  • Keep stirring it briskly until it is completely mixed. As it will start to thicken a lot means it has started to be made.
  • Add only ¼ cup of very hot water and stir it to mix well. The mixture should be thinner by now.
  • Pour the fruit juice into the mixture and mix it well.
  • Place fresh fruit in a layer at the bottom of a baking dish.  
  • Pour the jello mixture over the layer of fruit juice and stir slightly in order to make sure it has coated the fruit juice.
  • Keep it in the refrigerator, covered and for at least 2-3 hours or maybe overnight.
  • Next morning take it out and cut them into whatever shape you like.
  • Enjoy your homemade Jello.
