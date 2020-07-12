National Eat Your JellO Day: History, Significance And How To Celebrate It; Read

National Eat Your Jello Day is held every year on July 12. The day celebrates the delicious candy “jelly” that is loved by everyone. Read ahead to know more about the National Eat Your Jello Day.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

National Eat Your Jello Day- History and Significance

In 1879, Pearle Wait of Leroy, New York, trademarked Jello that is loved by millions today. But, it was Francis Woodward who later purchased the trademark and recipe of the dish who eventually made Jello so popular. Having over twenty different flavours, Jello never fails to satisfy the taste buds of foodies and can even be enjoyed in many different types of combinations.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

The primary ingredient in Jello is Gelatin. This consists of a lot of collagen, especially animal’s collagen. It is a protein that is extracted from the connective tissues of pigs and cows. Once the protein is broken down and extracted, the collagen is dried and grounded into a fine powder. Jello has been the topic of discussion in many classroom art and science projects throughout many years.

From the study of viscosity and laser beams to gelatin artwork, Jello inspires people in, and even outside of the kitchen. The best way to celebrate National Eat Your Jello Day is by making your favourite flavour of Jello at home.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

How to make Jello at home?

Ingredients

¼ cup water (cool)

1 TBSP pasture-raised gelatin (green lid)

¼ cup water (very hot)

1½ cups fruit juice

1-2 cups fresh fruit (optional)

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

How to make it?