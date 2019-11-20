No Bake Chocolate Cake: Try This Easy Recipe For People Who Love Chocolate

No-Bake Chocolate Cake is the easiest chocolate cake you'll ever make and it is always a huge hit. The leftovers can be stored in an airtight container or wrapped in clingfilm in the fridge for up to 3 days. Take a look at the recipe of no-bake chocolate cake which you can try preparing at home during your upcoming Christmas holiday.

The no-bake chocolate cake recipe

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 cup evaporated milk

2 cups of water

3 cups cake flour

1½ cups of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

½ tablespoon baking powder

1½ teaspoon salt

2½ cups sugar

4 large eggs

½ cup of vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1½ cup butter, softened

5½ cups powdered sugar

1 cup of cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

​1⁄4 cup milk

Method: Prepare the steamer. Line and oil three 6-inch cake pans with parchment paper and keep it aside. In a measuring jug, mix vinegar, milk, and water and rest it for 5 minutes. In a large bowl, sift flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and baking powder and whisk in salt and sugar. Set aside. Whisk eggs, oil, vanilla extract, and milk mixture together. Add a cup of flour mixture and whisk till it blends properly.

Pour the batter in the pans. Place them in the steamer; steam for 12 minutes. Check for doneness; rotate pans, and steam again as needed until cooked through. Remove them from steamer; cool on a rack. Remove the cakes from pans and level the tops. Chill until ready to use.

Meanwhile, make cocoa frosting. Whisk butter until light and creamy. Sift powdered sugar and cocoa powder together on the butter and whisk it again. Add vanilla extract and milk in between cupfuls of sugar. Whip until light, creamy, and spreadable. Coat the cake with frosting. Decorate as desired. Chill until ready to slice and serve.

