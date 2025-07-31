Not Just Green and Red: Discover The Meaning Of 5 Different Colour Markings On Packaged Food

Updated 31 July 2025 at 20:50 IST
India is a diverse country, and every person has their own choice of food. Some are pure vegetarians, some are non-vegetarians, and some have other dietary restrictions.
Therefore, it is important to check what kind of food we are consuming. We have all seen small marks on packaged foods that denote a colour-coded system. Different colours, such as green, black, blue, yellow, or red, mean different things. Here is an exhaustive list of what the different colours mean.
It indicates that the food item is non-vegetarian, and if you are a vegetarian, then just know that it is not for you.
This colour reveals that the food item is pure vegetarian and does not contain any egg, meat, fish, or other animal products.
Whenever you see a yellow mark on any food product, that means the product includes egg in it.
A blue mark signifies that the product is related to medicine or the food product is used for medical purposes. It is recommended by the consultants not to use this product without their approval.
This mark indicates that the food product is made with chemicals to enhance the taste, flavour and colour of the item.
