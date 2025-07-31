Not Just Green and Red: Discover The Meaning Of 5 Different Colour Markings On Packaged Food

India is a diverse country, and every person has their own choice of food. Some are pure vegetarians, some are non-vegetarians, and some have other dietary restrictions.

Representation of photo from Freepik

Therefore, it is important to check what kind of food we are consuming. We have all seen small marks on packaged foods that denote a colour-coded system. Different colours, such as green, black, blue, yellow, or red, mean different things. Here is an exhaustive list of what the different colours mean.

Red

Representation of photo from Pinterest

It indicates that the food item is non-vegetarian, and if you are a vegetarian, then just know that it is not for you.

Green

Representation of photo from Freepik

This colour reveals that the food item is pure vegetarian and does not contain any egg, meat, fish, or other animal products.

Yellow

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Whenever you see a yellow mark on any food product, that means the product includes egg in it.

Blue

Representation of photo from Pinterst

A blue mark signifies that the product is related to medicine or the food product is used for medical purposes. It is recommended by the consultants not to use this product without their approval.

Black

Representation of photo from Pinterst