Oiled Egg or Omelette, Which One Is A Healthier Breakfast Option?

Eggs are packed with protein and essential vitamins, making them a powerhouse of nutrition. When people try to add eggs to a healthy diet, they often choose between boiled eggs and omelettes. Both options are popular breakfast choices, and although they are tasty and convenient, their calories, nutritional value, and health benefits differ.

Protein scale

Boiled Eggs: Boiled eggs offer a great source of protein that supports muscle growth and repair.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup of hard-boiled eggs contains about 17 grams of protein.

Omelette: You can customise an omelette with ingredients such as vegetables and cheese, making it a protein-rich meal. However, the protein content will differ based on what you add.

Advertisement

Nutrients scale

Boiled Eggs: Boiled eggs offer a compact source of essential nutrients, including vitamins B12, A, and D, along with minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. They also contain antioxidants that help prevent age-related eye degeneration, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Advertisement

Omelette: Omelettes can be highly nutritious, especially when you add vegetables. However, ingredients like cheese and butter can increase their calorie and fat content.

Cholesterol scale

Boiled Eggs: Eggs, including the yolk, contain a high amount of cholesterol. However, Harvard Health Publishing explained that recent studies show our liver produces most of the cholesterol in our body by converting the saturated and trans fats we eat. This means dietary cholesterol may not greatly affect blood cholesterol levels and is not directly linked to heart diseases such as heart attacks or strokes.