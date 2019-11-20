Oreo Freakshake: Three Easy Steps To Prepare This Delightful Beverage

A true foodie knows the delightful feeling of enjoying a milkshake. Oreo freakshake is one of the most delicious milkshakes which can be prepared in several ways. If you want to prepare this mouth-watering beverage at home, here is one simple recipe you can follow.

Freak shake recipe ingredients

Cookies and cream ice cream

¼ cup of chocolate frosting

Chocolate fudge sauce

1 cup of whole milk

1 cookie and cream chocolate bar

1 packet of Oreo

1 can of whipped cream

Steps to make Oreo Freakshake

Step 1: Preparing Milkshake

Put a cup of whole milk and the cream icecream in the blender or the milkshake machine. Blend the mixture until it is smooth and appears to be creamy. After the process is over, place the mixture in a freezer while preparing the glass.

Step 2: Preparing the glass

Take the chocolate frosting and start coating the outer rim of the glass with frosting. Coat gently and adequately all over the rim. Put some Oreos into a ziplock bag and crush them into fine pieces. After the Oreos are crushed properly, roll the coated rim of the glass over it.

Step 3: Final touch

Pour the chocolate fudge in the glass and then add the ice cream. Top the milkshake with whip cream, chocolate bar, and at least two or three Oreos. Drizzle with chocolate fudge and enjoy the delightful Oreo Freakshake.

TIP: You can add more cream or chocolate sprinkles to make your oreo freakshake look appetizing.

Oreo freakshakes can be prepared in other ways as well. However, this is the easiest recipe for this heart-melting beverage. Anybody can try making this delicious milkshake recipe and serve it to guests, family, or friends. An individual can serve this beverage on a family get together too.

