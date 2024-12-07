Peach-Basil Mocktail, Your Perfect Sip To Unwind After Long Weekdays

Feeling drained after a long weekend but still craving a refreshing drink? Don’t hesitate to indulge in a delightful mocktail. Treat yourself to this mindful creation by Natalie Battaglia, the founder of the popular mocktail recipe blog, The Mindful Mocktail .

In her caption, she reveals, "I asked you on my stories last week what kind of mocktail recipes you’d like to see and the amount of requests for a peach and basil combination was INSANE. This simple recipe with peach, basil, honey, lemon and bubbly kombucha (or soda water) left my tastebuds tingling, hence the name. You must try this one!”