Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Pongal 2024: Sweet pongal to coconut chutney, traditional dishes to try this festive season

Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on January 15 this year. Ahead of the festival, take a look at the traditional dishes to make this festival.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pongal 2024 dishes
Pongal 2024 dishes | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated in the southern part of India. The festival will be celebrated on January 15, this year. One of the most integral aspects of Pongal celebrations is the preparation and sharing of traditional dishes that symbolise abundance and prosperity. 

Pongal rice

Pongal wouldn't be complete without the traditional dish itself. Made with newly harvested rice, lentils, ghee, and seasoned with black pepper and cumin, Pongal rice is a savoury dish that signifies a bountiful harvest. Serve it hot with coconut chutney and sambar for a wholesome experience.

Pongal rice is traditional Pongal dish | Image: ANI 

Sweet pongal

A must-have during the Pongal celebrations, sweet pongal, also known as 'Sakkarai Pongal,' is a delicious concoction of rice, jaggery, ghee, and cashews. Its sweet flavour symbolises the sweetness of life and abundance. Garnish with roasted cashews and enjoy this delectable dessert.

Ven pongal

Another savory delight, ven pongal is a South Indian version of khichdi. Made with rice and split yellow moong dal, it is tempered with black pepper, cumin, and ginger, creating a comforting and flavorful dish. Pair it with coconut chutney or tangy tomato-based gothsu for a delightful combination.

Coconut chutney

 A versatile side dish that complements many Pongal dishes, coconut chutney is made with fresh coconut, green chilies, and tempered with mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves. Its cooling effect balances the warmth of the main dishes, creating a harmonious blend of flavours.

Sambar

Piping hot sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, is a staple in South Indian cuisine. Prepared with a medley of vegetables like drumsticks, carrots, and brinjal, sambar is seasoned with a special spice blend and tamarind pulp. Pour it over hot rice or serve as a side dish to enhance the Pongal feast.

Medu Vada
 

Medu Vada is another delicacy to relish on the festival | Image: ANI 

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, Medu Vada is a popular South Indian snack that can also be served during Pongal festivities. Made from urad dal batter, seasoned with black pepper and cumin, and deep-fried to golden perfection, these savoury doughnuts are a delightful addition to the festive spread.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement