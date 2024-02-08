Pongal 2024: Sweet pongal to coconut chutney, traditional dishes to try this festive season

Advertisement

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated in the southern part of India. The festival will be celebrated on January 15, this year. One of the most integral aspects of Pongal celebrations is the preparation and sharing of traditional dishes that symbolise abundance and prosperity.

Pongal rice

Pongal wouldn't be complete without the traditional dish itself. Made with newly harvested rice, lentils, ghee, and seasoned with black pepper and cumin, Pongal rice is a savoury dish that signifies a bountiful harvest. Serve it hot with coconut chutney and sambar for a wholesome experience.

Pongal rice is traditional Pongal dish | Image: ANI

Sweet pongal

A must-have during the Pongal celebrations, sweet pongal, also known as 'Sakkarai Pongal,' is a delicious concoction of rice, jaggery, ghee, and cashews. Its sweet flavour symbolises the sweetness of life and abundance. Garnish with roasted cashews and enjoy this delectable dessert.

Ven pongal

Another savory delight, ven pongal is a South Indian version of khichdi. Made with rice and split yellow moong dal, it is tempered with black pepper, cumin, and ginger, creating a comforting and flavorful dish. Pair it with coconut chutney or tangy tomato-based gothsu for a delightful combination.

Coconut chutney

A versatile side dish that complements many Pongal dishes, coconut chutney is made with fresh coconut, green chilies, and tempered with mustard seeds, urad dal, and curry leaves. Its cooling effect balances the warmth of the main dishes, creating a harmonious blend of flavours.

Sambar

Piping hot sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, is a staple in South Indian cuisine. Prepared with a medley of vegetables like drumsticks, carrots, and brinjal, sambar is seasoned with a special spice blend and tamarind pulp. Pour it over hot rice or serve as a side dish to enhance the Pongal feast.

Medu Vada



Medu Vada is another delicacy to relish on the festival | Image: ANI

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, Medu Vada is a popular South Indian snack that can also be served during Pongal festivities. Made from urad dal batter, seasoned with black pepper and cumin, and deep-fried to golden perfection, these savoury doughnuts are a delightful addition to the festive spread.