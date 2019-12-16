Here's A List Of Delicious Prawn Recipes To Cook For Your Family And Friends

Prawns and Shrimp are among the most popular seafood. Prawns have a gill structure, larger legs, and claws while shrimps are smaller on all of those accounts. In some countries, prawns are often known as large shrimps. Prawns are a delicious and versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways. From curries and salads, the soft fishy taste of prawns is loved by everyone. There is a step by step procedure to make good prawns. Freshwater prawns need to be peeled and deveined before they can be fried or dunked straight into curries. To peel the prawns, pinch slightly behind the head and twist the body. Raise the shells and legs from the body; keep the tail if you'd like. Pull out the long black thread with the knife. Here are some of the best prawns recipe to cook for your family gathering:

Types of Prawns recipes to cook

Prawns Biryani

Chicken and prawn biryani made while my 4 week old girl sleeps 😍😍 when baby sleeps you should cook! Food is as important as sleep ;) pic.twitter.com/ckPUoQDSll — Shelina Permalloo (@shelinacooks) July 3, 2017

Prawns Chilli

Black Pepper & Ginger King Prawn Paratha

King prawns flash fried with a Tellicherry black pepper, curry leaf & ginger butter served on flaky flat bread pic.twitter.com/q6pBwdF1Jj — TheChilliPickle (@TheChilliPickle) December 15, 2019

Spicy Sriracha Prawns with Basil

"Bacon just is, do not question bacon"

Allow yourself to feel home with the divine blend of bacon and spicy Sriracha with juicy prawns #beer pic.twitter.com/4ZAsIxTrXu — Craft Beers by Bot! (@brewbotmumbai) December 7, 2016

Bengali Prawns Malai curry

Today I fancied making Bengali Prawn Malai curry for lunch oh my it was lush and how I have missed it! Born in a Punjabi family and brought in West Bengal was the perfect balance of flavours. pic.twitter.com/3KFm58s7Nd — Romy Gill MBE (@romygill_) July 19, 2018

Koliwada Prawns

Prawn Koliwada is one of my fav dishes in Mumbai and doesn't get more local than that :) #Destination27 pic.twitter.com/1icHl6osh6 — The Tiny Taster (@roxannebamboat) November 6, 2016

