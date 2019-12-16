The Debate
The Debate
Here's A List Of Delicious Prawn Recipes To Cook For Your Family And Friends

Food

Prawns and Shrimp are among the most popular seafood. Prawns are quite delicious and offer a lot of varieties. Read here about various prawns recipes.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prawns

Prawns and Shrimp are among the most popular seafood. Prawns have a gill structure, larger legs, and claws while shrimps are smaller on all of those accounts. In some countries, prawns are often known as large shrimps. Prawns are a delicious and versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways. From curries and salads, the soft fishy taste of prawns is loved by everyone. There is a step by step procedure to make good prawns. Freshwater prawns need to be peeled and deveined before they can be fried or dunked straight into curries. To peel the prawns, pinch slightly behind the head and twist the body. Raise the shells and legs from the body; keep the tail if you'd like. Pull out the long black thread with the knife. Here are some of the best prawns recipe to cook for your family gathering:

Also Read | Easy and quick recipes to make Macarons at home for this Christmas

Types of Prawns recipes to cook

Also Read | Restaurants in Amritsar that serve delicious buttery parathas

Prawns Biryani 

Prawns Chilli

Spicy Sriracha Prawns with Basil

Bengali Prawns Malai curry

Koliwada Prawns

Also Read | Lava Cake | Try out this easy and quick chocolate lava cake recipe

Also Read | Brownies | Bake and binge on these variant types of brownies

Published:
