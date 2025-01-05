Published 23:17 IST, January 5th 2025
Prepare Fluffy Layers Of Gur Paratha For Your Beloved This Lohri
With its sweet and luscious texture, Gur Paratha is the perfect way to share a bite of love and warmth on this joyous occasion.
Gur Paratha, Rep Pic. | Image: Pexels
One of the most celebrated harvest festivals, Lohri, is just around the corner, falling on 13th January each year. To elevate the festivities and embrace the spirit of Lohri, prepare a delightful traditional treat namely Gur Paratha.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Wheat flour Atta
- ¾ cup Jaggery grated
- ¼ cup Ghee or as needed
- Cardamom powder Grind few with sugar to use in the recipe
- Salt
- Water as needed
Instructions
- Take wheat flour, salt in a mixing bowl firstly. Mix well and add water gradually to make a soft dough.
- Set aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Keep covered with cling wrap or wet kitchen towel.
- After that, knead again and divide into 5 equal sized balls.
- Keep covered. Furthermore, take one dough ball and dust it generously with flour. Roll out gently to a circle flatbread.
- Spread a teaspoon of ghee in one half.
- Sprinkle jaggery over it as a single layer. Add cardamom powder over it.
- Furthermore, sprinkle coconut over it.
- Cover this with the other half leaving a little space as shown in the photo.
- Seal the edges well. Then fold to secure the sealing. Otherwise while cooking it will ooze out and become a mess.
- Repeat to finish all. You can simply seal and press with for as well, but it easily oozes out if not proper. So I do like this as I learnt from my friend Sangeeta.
- Simple method by sealing and pressing with fork
- Drizzle some oil or ghee. Place the paratha over it.
- Cook furthermore either side until golden spots appear over the surface. Press gently with spatula to ensure even cooking.
- Take care the cook the folded portion as well. Let the flame be in medium or low.
- Once done repeat the process. You can toast 2 at a time as I did.
(Recipe credit: rakskitchen.net)
