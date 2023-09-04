Prunes To Green Vegetables: Superfoods That Promote Stronger Bones

When it comes to building strong and healthy bones, we often think of dairy products like milk and cheese as the primary source of calcium. However, there are plenty of other superfoods that can play a crucial role in maintaining bone health and ensuring that your little ones grow up with sturdy skeletons. In this article, we'll explore some of these superfoods that can easily be incorporated into your diet.

2 things you need to know

Superfoods like black sesame seeds and leafy greens benefit bones.

Incorporating nuts and prunes into snacks promotes bone health.

Black Sesame Seeds: The Calcium Powerhouse

Black sesame seeds are a hidden gem when it comes to calcium-rich foods. They are not only loaded with calcium but also provide a healthy dose of Vitamin B complex, protein, and healthy fats. Everyone loves the crunchy and nutty flavour of sesame seeds, making them perfect for snacks. Try packing some til chikki in lunchboxes or have it as an anytime snack.

Prunes: Guardians of Bone Density

Prunes are rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, making them excellent for supporting bone density and protecting against bone loss. Consider adding prunes to your diet as a tasty and nutritious snack option.

(Prunes are in antioxidants and vitamin K | Image: Shutterstock)

Curd: The Digestible Calcium Booster

Curd, also known as yoghourt, is not only an easily digestible source of calcium but also boasts immunity-boosting properties. Make it a daily habit to include curd in your child's diet. You can serve plain curd, use it as a dip, or prepare delicious curd rice.

Sweet Potato: Bone Health Supporter

Sweet potatoes are packed with potassium and magnesium, which promote overall bone health and density. Plus, be it kids or elderly people tend to love their sweet taste.

(Sweet potatoes are filled with potassium and magnesium | Image: Shutterstock)

Whole Pulses: Calcium-rich legumes

Various whole pulses like rajma, kabuli channa, black channa, green channa, and chowli are rich sources of calcium. Prepare them with onions and tomatoes and serve them with rice or chapati for a nutritious meal.

Nuts: Nutrient-Packed Snacks

Nuts like walnuts, figs, dates, and apricots are not only rich sources of calcium but also provide essential protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Incorporate these nuts into your daily snack routine for a healthy treat.

Green Vegetables: Leafy Goodness for Bones

Green vegetables like methi, broccoli, spinach, and radish leaves are packed with calcium. Everyone often enjoy mint and coriander chutney, so why not spread this green chutney on whole wheat sandwiches or serve it as an accompaniment with meals?

(Green vegetables are packed with calcium | Image: Shutterstock)

Salmon: The Bone-Boosting Fish

Salmon is a fatty fish rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients support calcium absorption and reduce inflammation, vital for maintaining healthy bones.

Incorporating these superfoods into your diet can go a long way in ensuring that you have strong and resilient bones. So, go ahead and introduce these delicious and nutritious options to your loved ones for bone health.