Rajasthani Cuisine: How To Make Traditional Gattey Ki Sabzi At Home

Gatte ki sabzi is a popular gravy based dish from the Rajasthani cuisine. Its combination of zing and hotness can tingle your tastebuds. Gatte made from gram-flour is steamed and cooked in a spicy curd gravy. The travellers travelling to Rajasthan can find many variations of Gatte ki Sabzi across the state. Here is the traditional recipe to try this traditional dish at home:

Preparing Dough and Gatta - 30 minutes

Cooking - 30 minutes

Serving - 4

Ingredients for making the dough

1 cup, besan aka gram flour

2 tbsp, cooking oil

1/2 tsp, red chilly powder

1/2 tsp, coriander powder

1/2 tsp, carom powder

1/2 tsp, cumin powder

1/4 tsp, asafoetida (Hing)

1/4, turmeric

1/4, garam masala

Salt as per taste

Add all the ingredients in a bowl and rub finely in between the palms of your hand. And the oil and mix it firmly. If there are any lumps mix them properly in the dough. Now add water and form a medium consistency dough. If it feels sticky add oil and kneads until soft. Meanwhile, boil water in the pan to steam Gattas' in it later. With the help of your fingers roll each dough and shaped it in a cylindrical stick. As soon as the water gets boiled place all the dumplings in the pan. You can start preparing for the curry.

Ingredients for curry

Onion paste

Tomato paste

1/4 cup, finely chopped coriander

1/2 cup, half cup, curd or buttermilk

1 tbsp, ginger-garlic paste

4 tbsp, cooking oil

3 or 4, chopped green chillies

1/2 , red chilly powder

1/2, coriander seeds

1/2, carom powder

1/2, cumin seeds

1/4 tbsp, asafoetida (Hing)

1/4 tbsp, turmeric

1/4 tbsp, garam masala

Salt as per taste

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, coriander seeds, green chillies, asafoetida and stir. Add ginger-garlic paste and stir it for a while. Now add red chilly powder, turmeric powder, cumin and coriander powder and add garam masala. Roast the masalas and add onion paste, similarly let it roast for about 2-3 minutes. Cook the mixture until oil comes on the surface. While roasting it you can whisk the curd with a little amount of water side by side.

Come to the Gattas and check if they are boiled, and if they are, turn off the flame. Cut them in small or medium size. In a pan, add water according to your preference. After the gravy starts to boil, add the steamed gattas into it. After cooking it for a while garnish it with finely chopped green coriander leaves.

