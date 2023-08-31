Raksha Bandhan 2023: 3 Sweet Dishes To Cook For Sibling

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the tie between brothers and sisters, and a gift of something sweet accompanies the ritual of tying a Rakhi. This year instead of buying a box of mithai or chocolates, make a homemade treat for your brother to make him feel special.

Here are some sweet recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

ALMOND ROSE RABRI WITH DASH OF SAFFRON

Ingredients

. Almonds, soaked in water overnight & skin removed 3/4 cup

. Evaporated milk - 400 gms ( or whole milk - 1 LTR)

. Sugar 3 tbsp or as per taste

. Pistachio, chopped 2 tbsp

. Cardamom powder 1 tsp

. Khoya/dried milk 2 tbsp (optional)

. Dried rose petals for garnishing

. Rose water 2 tbsp

. Saffron strands 7-8

. Milk 1 tbsp

Method

. Heat a pan. Add evaporated milk to it and boil it. If, you are using whole milk, then cook till the milk is reduced to half

. Reduce the heat.

. Crush saffron strands in 1 tbsp milkand let it cook for 5 minutes over low heat.

. Now add almonds, khoya, and sugar to it.

. Mix well & cook for 3 minutes.

. Add pistachio, cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes.

. Remove from heat, and add rose water to it. Mix well and let it cool slightly.

. Garnish with chopped pistachio, and dried rose petals. Serve warm & enjoy!



CHEESY BLUEBERRY HALWA

Ingredients:

. semolina (rava/suji)1 cup

. clarified butter (ghee) 3 tbsp

. desiccated coconut 1/2 cup

. milk 2 cups

. fresh mozzarella cheese1/4 cup

. sugar as per taste

. pureed blueberries 1 cup

. cashew nuts, chopped 8

. cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Method:

. Heat clarified butter (ghee) in a pan. Add semolina to it, and roast on low heat till it turns golden brown.

. Now add desiccated coconut and sauté for 2 minutes.

. Add milk, and pureed blueberries. Let it cook for 5 minutes.

. Add crushed mozzarella cheese and mix well. Cook for 4 more minutes.

. Add sugar and cardamom powder. Stir continuously to prevent any lumps. Cook for 3-4 minutes or till milk evaporates

. Remove from heat. Garnish with cashew nuts, and desiccated coconut.

. Serve hot, Enjoy



COCONUT LADOO

Ingredients:

. condensed milk 1tin (400g)

. coconut powder, desiccated 4 cups (350g)

. cardamom powder 1 tsp

Method:

. Take a mixing bowl. Add condensed milk, 300g coconut powder, and cardamom powder to it. Mix well to make a smooth mixture.

. Divide the mixture into 10-12 portions, and make tight balls out of them.

. Now roll each ball in coconut powder.

. Let the balls settle for 15 minutes.

. Instant coconut laddos are ready to be served. Enjoy the flavourful ladoos