Published 22:10 IST, December 14th 2024
Rotato Potato: The Ultimate Cheesy Potato Fries On A Skewer
This visually appealing and delicious snack is a popular street food in South Korea.
In recent times, aesthetics have taken center stage in every aspect of life, including food and restaurants. With the rise of Instagrammable trends, many unique and fancy foods have gone viral. One such trending delight is the Rotato Potato.
What is Rotato Potato?
The Rotato Potato, also popularly known as the Tornado Potato, is a unique twist on the classic potato chip. Often referred to by other names such as spring potato, twisted potato, or potato swirl, it features a whole potato spiralled onto a skewer and deep-fried to crispy perfection.
Origins of Rotato Potato
This visually appealing and delicious snack is a popular street food in South Korea. According to reports, the Tornado Potato was originally created by Jeong Eun Suk of Agricultural Hoeori, marking its place as both a culinary and cultural phenomenon.
How to make Cheesy Rotato Potato at home?
Ingredients
- 6 yellow potatoes, well washed
- 45 g (3 tbsp) Parmigiano Reggiano or Parmesan cheese, grated
- 15 g (2 tbsp) breadcrumbs
- 10 g (2 tsp) paprika
- Black pepper, freshly grounded
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Pink Himalayan salt or any type of salt
- Parsley, freshly chopped
- 6 skewers
Instructions
- In a medium size bowl combine Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, paprika and black pepper. Set aside.
- Insert a skewer into one potato and push the skewer all the way through it.
- Place the potato on a chopping board and, using a sharp knife, start cutting angled the potato: cut in the opposite direction you are turning the skewered potato and cut all the potato into thin spiral slices.
- Gently separate the potato slices which form the spiral.
- Brush all over the potato with extra virgin olive oil.
- Place the skewed oiled potato over the parmesan mix bowl and spread the mixture with a spoon all over the potato until it’s entirely coated. Gently shake off the mixture excess.
- Place the potato on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and repeat for the rest of the potatoes.
- Bake in preheated oven at 350° F - 180° C for 25 minutes.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven, turn them and bake for another 15-25 minutes or until they are evenly browned and the spiral slices are fork-tender.
- Serve them immediately and season with salt and some freshly chopped parsley.
(Recipe Credit: Valentina/howtasty.com)
