Sawan 2025: Check Out How To Make Makhana Kheer, The Perfect Sweet Treat For Fasting Cravings

The holy month of Sawan will begin on July 11 and end on August 9 this year. This month is believed to strengthen spiritual faith and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. During this time, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and eat satvik food. Many people avoid onions and garlic, so sweets become the go-to choice. Among them, Makhana Kheer is loved by people of all ages. This delicious dish is not only full of energy but also rich in flavour, making it perfect for fasting and festive days.

According to many food blogs, Makhana (fox nuts) contains calcium, protein, and fibre, all of which benefit the body. When cooked with milk, it turns into a wholesome and nutritious dessert that provides essential nutrients while satisfying sweet cravings.

What goes in Makhana Kheer?

Makhana, full-fat milk, ghee, sugar, cardamom powder, chopped almonds, chopped cashews, raisins, and a few saffron strands.

How to make Makhana Kheer?

According to the recipe shared by the OnlyMyHealth page, heat ghee in a pan and roast the makhana until it turns crisp. Lightly crush the roasted makhana and set it aside. In a heavy-bottomed pan, boil the milk. Once it starts boiling, add the crushed makhana, almonds, cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder. Add sugar to taste and let it cook. Allow the kheer to thicken, then turn off the heat.

You can serve makhana kheer either warm or chilled, as it tastes wonderful both ways. Share it with your family and friends to make the moment even more joyful. This dish is not just a tasty dessert but also a healthy choice, ideal for fasts and festivals. Children particularly enjoy its creamy, nutty flavour.

Sawan 2025: All you need to know

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious month of Sawan started on July 11 and ends on August 9, this year. This holy month will conclude with the much-awaited festival of Rakshabandhan, which also falls on 9 August.